The Scottish presenter from Perth has hosted shows on Sky Sports since 2015 - she is now undergoing chemotherapy to battle her recently diagnosed cancer.

Jo Wilson has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer as a routine smear test showed signs of the cancer spreading to two of her lymph nodes.

Sky Sports presenter, 37, currently lives in the Cotswolds with her partner of six years, Dan, and her daughter Mabel who turns two this month. The family moved to the rural village after quitting life in London in 2020.

She is currently undergoing life-saving radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments following a smear test in June, which revealed the signs of cancer.

Jo is urging people to go to their smear tests ahead of Gynaecological Awareness Month 2022.

Jo has spoken out about her health diagnosis.

Jo explained to Ok! Magazine that more women went for smear tests after the tragic death of Jade Goody, however there is now a need to raise awareness of cervial cancer because many eligible women don’t go for their tests.

The Scottish TV presenter said that she always tried to keep up to date with smear tests, but her last one was due when she was pregnant in September 2020.

After a difficult forceps delivery where both Mabel and Jo contracted sepsis, she was worried about “being prodded down there” so missed her appointment.

Having gone for a routine smear test in June, Jo said she was left in tears as the gynaecologist “immediately” spotted the signs of cancer.

Jo said: “You’re desperately hoping there’s a chance it might not be [cancer] - I said to the doctor ‘am I going to die?’

“‘You’re not going to die,’ he reassured me, ‘it’s very treatable and it’s very curable.”

Jo explained that there is a 70% success rate for the treatment, while admitting that she still thinks about the chance that it might not work and is therefore living in the present.

The Sky Sports presenter who has hosted shows on the channel since 2015, has lost a stone since the diagnosis and tries to remain optimistic about the results.

“I try to believe everything is in my favour, my age and I am fit. I must hang on to the positives,” she added.