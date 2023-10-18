Former Butlin's Redcoat Stephen Mulhern has met a lifesize statue of humself at Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, London

Ex-Butlin's Redcoat Stephen Mulhern has been given a new casting - as a statue.

The Blankety Blank presenter and magician came face to face with a lifesize version of himself as part of a push to mark the launch of a new Butlin's Redcoat uniform, the first for more than a decade. The statue is at Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford - Mulhern's hometown - today (Wednesday, 18 October) and will then be moved to Butlin's in Minehead, where he started his career.

Mulhern said: “To be involved in the new Redcoat uniform launch and for Butlin’s to honour me with my own statue is a very proud day for me. Working as a Redcoat in Minehead played such an important part at the start of my career and I recommend this experience as the perfect platform to anyone looking to get into the entertainment world.

“I know first-hand just how much work goes into the role and providing the best holiday experience for families and how fun it truly is. I also know how much pride the brand takes in its uniform, with only trained Redcoats allowed the honour of wearing the jacket, so it’s brilliant to have the privilege of launching the new uniform”.

Stephen Mulhern with the lifesize statue of himself in Westfield Shopping Centre in Stratford, London, to mark the new Butlin's uniform

Butlin’s is renowned for its ‘Redcoats’ that have been entertaining families with performance, dance, music, magic and more since 1936.

The new-look uniform has been developed by UK brand Jermyn Street Design and will be rolled out at each resort from January 2024.

Alongside the new-look uniform, Butlin’s is also introducing a Redcoats Academy next year, which will provide all-encompassing training for new recruits who want to develop their career in the entertainment industry, looking at vocal performance, dance, DJ-presenting and street theatre, as part of an introduction to the world of entertainment.

Butlin's entertainment director Mike Godolphin said: “We’re incredibly proud of our history here at Butlin’s and know that our Redcoats are an iconic part of our brand identity. As the Home of Entertainment, we’re delighted to be launching both a new uniform and our Redcoats Academy.

“We know just how fun and rewarding being a Redcoat is and want to ensure we’re equipping our wonderful new recruits with the skills and experience they need to get the most from the role. The all-encompassing training programme is a one-of-a-kind experience that we’re thrilled to be able to offer.

“Being a Redcoat is the perfect platform to a career in the entertainment industry, so we’d really encourage anyone with an interest in learning more about entertainment and performance to join us on our upcoming recruitment open days”.

Redcoat open auditions will be taking place across the country in November. Anyone taking part will need to perform a talent or skill in an energetic, 60 second piece. Open auditions take place in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol next month from 10am at:

Radisson Blu Hotel, Broad Quay, Bristol BS1 4BY – Monday 13th November

Studio 25, 25 Church Street, Manchester M4 1PE – Tuesday 14th November

Ibis Birmingham New Street Station, 21 Ladywell Walk, Birmingham, B5 4ST – Wednesday 15th November

Prince of Wales Theatre, Coventry Street, London W1D 6AS – Thursday 16th November