Taylor Swift is very close to her only sibling Austin and he reportedly felt like an outcast like her when growing up

Imagine how it must feel being the sibling of one of arguably the most famous pop stars in the world? Well, that is exactly what Austin Swift has to contend with on a daily basis as he is the younger brother of Taylor Swift.

Although Taylor and Austin initially grew up on a Christmas tree farm in rural Pennsylvania, they relocated to Nashville when Austin was around nine years old in order for Taylor to focus on her music career. In 2017, the actor spoke to Vanity Fair and said regarding his sister “She found singing, and I knew from very early on that was her direction.”

According to People, “Much like his older sister, Austin felt like a bit of an outcast growing up. Early on in high school, he weighed 250lbs, and had very few friends as he told Vanity Fair.” After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in film studies in 2015, Austin appeared in the crime thriller, alongside Pierce Brosnan in the thriller I.T.

Austin also appeared in Live by Night alongside Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana and in the political comedy show Embeds. He also starred opposite Harry Potter actor Tom Felton in Braking for Whales.

Just as Austin supports his sister Taylor’s career, Taylor does the same for him. In April 2020, E News wrote that “On Friday, the “Lover” singer paid tribute to her younger bro Austin Swift on Instagram in honour of National Siblings Day. In her sweet shout-out, she shared an adorable picture of herself and the 28-year old from her 30th birthday celebration back in December and took a moment to celebrate her ‘best pal’ and his new movie ‘We Summon The Darkness.’