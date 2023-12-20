2023's Word of the Year has us all talking - but who does 'rizz' best apply to this year? Here's what National World journalist think

Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, Jude Bellingham and Sarah Lancashire are among the stars on NationaWorld's 2023 Rizz list

2023 has been another massive year for TV, film, and sport. And we've seen several stars use their charm and charisma to hold onto the limelight much longer than some of their peers could.

That's why we've decided to include them on our Rizz List for this list. 'Rizz' - the Oxford Word of the Year - has been the word on many people lips this year and for those of you who haven't caught up yet, it's essentially a term used to define style, charm, or attractiveness. Think of it as a shortened slang term charisma.

And we're not short of people who fit into this category in 2023. Hollywood stars have got us all back out to the cinema this summer for major blockbusters, there's been some brilliant TV on offer too, and sports stars have helped revitalise teams we thought were past their best.

But enough of all that. Here at NationalWorld, we put our heads together as a newsroom to come up with a list of those we felt best fit our 2023 Rizz List.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The sky is the limit for England's Golden Boy, Jude Bellingham. He's no longer a teenager after turning 20 in June, but the youngster is arguably the brightest young talent in world football at the world's biggest club.

Real Madrid hasn't seen the likes of a midfielder with this kind of goalscoring prowess or creativity since the legendary Zinedine Zidane stepped out in all-white. At the time of writing, Bellingham is Real Madrid's top scorer this season and is leading the team's rebuild far more convincingly than many ever thought he could.

He shined for England at the World Cup last year too, and we all are looking on excitingly to see what the future holds for Jude - the young lad from Stourbridge.

Margot Robbie

The starring role in this year's record-breaking 'Barbie' film is just the latest chapter in a successful acting career for Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie. Previous hits have included 'The Wolf of Wall Street', 'Suicide Squad', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', 'Bombshell' and 'I, Tonya'. Also a highly-rated film producer, Robbie played Donna Freedman in Neighbours from 2008 to 2011.

Margot Robbie (obviously) personified Barbie this year, and is arguably one of the most popular females in the world right now. This has only increased her popularity and widened her fanbase.

She came across as charming and confident during all of the promotional interviews for the film, and we think that draws people to her and makes her very likeable. It arguably added a new dimension to her attractiveness too. I mean, who else would we have wanted to play Barbie? Who else is worthy?

Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill (Pablo Cuadra)

Over the past few years, Henry Cavill has unintentionally cultivated a reputation as a walking thirst trap. Women - and men - have fallen head over heels for his dashing good looks and body built like a chiselled statue. In terms of the entertainment business, it's not been a great year for Cavill; he has stepped away from The Witcher and is Superman no more. But a simple search of his name will show you interview clips, TikTok edits and fan accounts galore, with thousands swooning over Cavill in the comments sections. And yet, his "rizz" is both subdued and natural. He doesn't like talking about his sex appeal in interviews, and would sooner build a new PC and spend the evening playing World of Warcraft than go out on the pull. He's the good boy next door, the Boy Scout who got jacked, and that is why he's so widely adored. We cannot wait for his upcoming Warhammer series - that should be a great watch.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga (Getty)

The sort of person who, when entering a room, makes people look - meat dress or not! A talented musician and actress, 2023 saw her appointed as co-chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities by President Joe Biden.

She has also collaborated with legends of the music world including the Rolling Stones and Stevie Wonder, and on the big screen is set to star with Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux, due to be released in 2024.

But what we're most excited about is her new children's book, Lady Gaga: A Little Golden Book Biography. Not due out until January 2, the picture book is already appearing on Amazon’s best-selling children’s books list thanks to pre-orders online.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who Christmas Special PIC: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Gatwa has carried the torch for rizz in the world of TV, carrying the season finale of Sex Education, a fantastic teen comedy series which suffered in its final season.

He was able to rescue an otherwise muted final outing as the charismatic, unashamedly camp, and immensely funny Eric Effiong. If is that wasn’t enough, Gatwa launched into one of the most established British TV show’s in history, entering the history books as the first Black Doctor Who, and immediately stealing the show in scenes shared with David Tennant and Catherine Tate. And he did it in his boxers.

Jungkook

Jungkook's Dazed cover

It's been a banner year for K-Pop, with BLACKPINK becoming the first South Korean group to headline a UK festival and Stray Kids and TXT having incredible success on the Billboard Charts.

But for us, when it comes to this "rizz" thing, we would have to say that BTS member Jungkook has had a tonne of rizz this year. The two singles off his album, Golden, entered not only the Billboard Top 200 inside the top ten, but he also had UK chart success.

His collaboration with Jack Harlow exuded a charisma that Jungkook "knew" he would make an impact with his first solo effort and had a swagger usually reserved for seasoned pop artists. His style has been impeccable - he has been not only one of the most successful K-Soloists in 2023, but he's had the absolute swagger to match it. And if that is considered "rizz," then Jungkook had it in spades.

Sarah Lancashire

Actress Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley

It may seem like much longer ago, but TV-favourite Happy Valley actually finished in February this year. The show sees Sarah Lancashire play Catherine Cawood a police sergeant who isn't here to pander to anybody. And god did she do it well. Her portrayal in this role has see her pick up BAFTA Awards and a number of National Television Awards too.

She destroyed all stereotypes of women in the police force and also - perhaps just as importantly - her charm shone through in her role as Catherine and has arguably changed perceptions of the kind of roles older women can attain in TV. At 58 years old, Sarah looks a decade younger and she acts like it too.

Timothee Chalamet

In our opinion, Chalamet has incredible rizz and 2023 has been a phenomenal year for him. Professionally, he seems to be reaching new heights in his career with Wonka and when it comes to his personal life, his rizz is demonstrated through being romantically linked with Kylie Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet at the Wonka premiere

He is the type of Hollywood star who walks into a room and has an innate magnetic quality that cannot be replicated.

Rachel Reeves

A wildcard entry, especially considering the last year has been a tough one for politicians. They've been exposed as "corrupt", work-shy and willing to eat kangaroo penis on national television for a bit of attention, but what's new.

Given Labour are so far ahead in the polls, it is only right the political choice for this list comes from Keir Starmer's party. But instead of choosing the Labour leader or his deputy, Angela Rayner, we're going with Rachel Reeves, who could become the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Reeves was famously described by the Newsnight editor as "snoring boring", but as the government has floundered over the economy in recent years she's come into her own. At the Labour conference in Liverpool earlier this year, it felt like Reeves not Starmer was the star attraction, with acolytes queuing up for selfies.