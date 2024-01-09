A ‘rudely’ named country lane on the outskirts of Chesterfield permanently lost its nameplates after they kept getting stolen.

The sign for Slag Lane near Chesterfield will not be replaced

The sign for Slag Lane, between New Whittington and Marsh Lane, vanished three times before North East Derbyshire District Council announced in 2018 that a replacement would not be fitted.

At the time a spokesman for the council said: "We have replaced the street nameplates three times, but unfortunately they keep getting stolen. We don’t have an obligation to provide street nameplates on this road as it does not have any properties on it. Therefore in light of this and the continuing theft of the nameplates, we do not intend on replacing them again."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However a town in Wiltshire is set to get a new Slag Lane sign after it suffered a similar loss when its street sign disappeared in 2018. It was suggested that angry locals who thought the name was inappropriate took the sign. The battle to change the name of the road has raged since 2014 when the town council refused to change it to the more palatable 'Lakeside View'.