Wiltshire Council said new signs will be installed in early 2024

Slag Lane is found in Westbury, Wiltshire

A rude road sign for 'Slag Lane' is being put back up - despite locals claiming the name is inappropriate. Slag Lane in Westbury, Wiltshire was spotted on its side on Google Maps in 2016 and had disappeared two years later.

Despite residents and locals claiming the name of the street was inappropriate the town council decided not to rename it "Lakeside View" in 2014. Wiltshire Council said new signs will be installed in early 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were suggestions angry residents removed the sign but the council said they are unsure what happened but believe a bus knocked into it while turning. Slag Lane was originally named after the slag piles from the town's iron works.

On the Spotted Westbury Facebook group calls were made for the signs to be reinstated even though "some residents don't like the signs being up". One local said: "It's been that name for years, what's the problem?"

Another said: "Why buy or rent a home in a lane with a name you don't like?" Wiltshire is also home to other 'rude' street names such as Honey Knob Hill in Swindon and Old Sodom Lane near Lyneham.

It also has the road names Wilsford Cum Lake close to Salisbury, Cuckoo's Knob near Marlborough and Twatley in Malmesbury. Wiltshire Council said: "It was taken forward to be resolved under local highways maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other rude road names in the UK include Titty Ho in Raunds, Northamptonshire and Crotch Crescent in Oxford.