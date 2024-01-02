Millions of people wear socks to bed, but not putting clean socks on could be a huge health no-no.

Wearing socks to bed might be comfy - but what else are you bringing into bed with them? (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Millions of Brits are wearing socks to bed - but might want to reconsider their choice to do so.

It's thought that almost six million people in the UK are wearing socks to bed. But a recent study, which included swab tests analysed by lab researchers, found that these socks could be grossly unhygenic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The socks people wear to bed are typically the same as those they wear during the daytime, which according to the lab report means they could even be dirtier than a toilet.

Our feet have around 250,000 sweat glands - so on an average day, our feet are likely to sweat. Even more so during the spring and summer months. If you wear your socks from waking up to the next day - and work out and do a lot of walking in between - that moisture can build up and the bacteria that causes athlete’s foot can start to develop.

More than half the socks in the study contained the same bacteria that can be found on cockroaches and in their faecal droppings. This bacteria can be found in places such as contaminated water, and can lead to a pseudomonas infection.

Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy said: “Pseudomonas infection poses a threat to those who are immunocompromised, such as people with diabetes, cystic fibrosis, burns, cancer, organ transplant recipients and newborn babies. We need to keep pseudomonas levels under control to protect this portion of the population who are vulnerable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, a pair of clean socks worn to bed could actually provide a number of health benefits, including combatting insomnia and preventing cracked heels.

Martin Seeley, the CEO of MattressNextDay, said: "Reach for a pair of cotton socks before bed. Cotton is a breathable material that will allow your heels to breathe, while also protecting them during the night.