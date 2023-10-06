Lorenzo Della Femine, who has 1.9 million followers on TikTok, leaves behind his wife and three children, aged 2, 4 and 6

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TikTok star and father Lorenzo Della Femine has died at the age of 40 after suddenly collapsing in front of his young children.

Femine, who was known as Mister Pella Pazzo to his TikTok fans, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday 2 October while he was playing with his children and died shortly afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since Femine’s untimely death, many tributes have been left to him on his page. But, just who was he, what happened to him and what tributes have been left to him? This is everything you need to know.

Who was Lorenzo Della Femine?

Lorenzo Della Femine was an Italian TikTok influencer. He shared many videos on his account, @MisterPellaPazzoFamily1, of himself, his wife and his three children, Matteo, Emanuele and Francesco, who are aged six, four and two respectively, as reported by Italy24. The videos show the family going about their everyday life and were uploaded on almost a daily basis. He has 1.9 million followers on the platform. He also has more than 370,000 followers on his Instagram account, @LorenzoDellaFemine83.

He often posted videos revealing an opulent lifestyle, showing himself driving expensive cars and wearing expensive suits or going on trips to Ibiza. He also filmed aspects of normal family life too, however. For example, he’d often record them all eating meals together.

TikTok influencer Lorenzo Della Femine, known as Mister Pella Pazzo, who has died of a cardiac arrest aged 40. Photo by TikTok/Lorenzo Della Femine.

What happened to Lorenzo Della Femine?

Femine had reportedly been playing with his three young children at their flat in Casalnuovo di Napoli, near Naples, Italy, when he started to feel unwell on Monday 2 October. He then collapsed on the floor in front of his kids before being rushed to hospital in the nearby town of Acerra, according to local media reports. Despite the best efforts of doctors, the 40-year-old died in the hospital. His wife Susy, also age 40, who starred alongside Femine in the TikTok videos confirmed his death on the page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His death comes shortly after Femine spent time in hospital due to a sudden illness, which was later diagnosed as labyrinthitis, an inner ear infection that affects the sufferer's balance. Femine revealed his diagnosis to his followers in September after spending a few days in hospital, as reported by Italy24.

His death was unexpected and sudden. It would seem that the family were not overly concerned by his health in the hours leading up to his death, as Susy had given an update on his condition hours before his death and said her husband would be in contact with his fans soon. She said: “Good morning everyone. Lorenzo is not going very well at the moment. He sends a kiss to everyone. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow he will reply to everyone.” Femmine died a few hours after this video was posted later, however, and Susy wrote on Instagram: “I feel so bad. I can't believe it.”

What tributes have been left to Lorenzo Della Femine?

In the days since his death numerous videos showing Femine have been shared on his official TikTok account in his memory. Fans of the Femine family have also been leaving their tributes to the father-of-three in the comments section of his videos and pictures on both Instagram and TikTok.

Italian actor Massimo Cerbone, who said he met Femmine on the set of the TV series Gomorra 5, was one of those who paid tribute. He said: “We met on the set of Gomorra 5. Too early to die. Have a good trip Misterpellapazzo.” His friends also left tributes. One said: “I’m speechless Lorenzo, we heard today, I’m very sad, it doesn’t seem real”. Another said: “In some bad times in my life, your videos with your gorgeous family always brought a smile to my face, I feel devastated like family. Thank you for everything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement