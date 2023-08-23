Influencer Cami Sophia has more than 800,000 followers across her social media accounts and now works with lots of UK brands

TikTok sensation and Instagram influencer Cami Sophia, who has more than 800,000 followers across her social media accounts, is going to use her knowledge and expertise to help small businesses to grow. The 21-year-old aims to help others replicate her success.

The University of Northampton graduate, who works with a host of UK brands and has more than 603,000 TikTok followers and over 17million likes on her account, @CamiSophiaaa, is set to be a keynote speaker for Pilkington Communications, a marketing and PR company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An event is being held to celebrate the company’s 10th birthday by inviting successful self-employed people to talk as part of a new series of 30-minute online ‘Turtle Talks’ to help fellow UK organisations grow and thrive. Sophia, who also boasts 257,000 followers on her Instagram account @CamiSophiaaaaa, is one of those invited to speak.

Sophia turned her TikTok hobby into a full-time career in less than 12 months and describes herself as “a girl obsessed with wellness, manifestation, self-care and pilates’.”. She told our sister title the Northampton Chronicle: “My social media journey started as a hobby, which I initially slotted into my studies. I started creating TikTok videos and I still remember the day one of my videos ‘blew up’ and went viral. I got 8million views in just three days and was quickly approached by a manager, who is still my manager to this day.

“I never imagined this could be my career, and it has become so much more than I hoped. I have learned so much and am looking forward to sharing my story and advice in this Turtle Talk.”

“Our success, your success’”

Jessica Pilkington, Director at Pilkington Communications, the company behind Turtle Academy, told the Northampton Chronicle that they were excited to welcome Sophia to speak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are celebrating our tenth birthday by holding a series of free training events to help charities, non-profits and small businesses grow and are over the moon to be sharing the talents and expertise of Cami.

Cami Sophia, and the Pilkington Communications Team.

“So many of our clients want to know more about how TikTok could work for their organisation, and this is their chance. We will hear from this UK expert, a leading content creator and a committed and proud business woman who has turned her hobby into a thriving career.

“Our success, your success’ is our birthday slogan, so these free sessions are all about sharing our expertise and successes with fellow UK organisations, a perfect birthday present!”

Cami, whose online Turtle Talk will take place on Monday, September 11, has three Instagram accounts, one focused on her podcasts, another dedicated to women positivity and her main account that has recently been verified by Instagram.

These Turtle Talks are delivered by Turtle Academy, the training arm of Pilkington Communications. Turtle Academy was launched post-Covid to help non-profits and SMEs with their digital marketing and PR. Since launching Turtle Academy, Pilkington Communications has scooped several awards including Best Enterprising Business at the Northamptonshire SME Business Awards in June 2023.