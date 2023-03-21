Jehane Thomas shared a photo with her two sons days before her unexpected death

Jehane Thomas suddenly passed away at the age of 30 (Photo: Jehane Thomas / GoFundMe)

TikTok star Jehane Thomas has tragically died at the age of 30 after months of battling persistent migraines.

The mum-of-two, from Doncaster, “suddenly passed away” on Friday (17 March), just days after sharing a photo of herself on social media smiling alongside her sons, Issac, three, and Elijah, one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas’s friend Alyx Reast shared the news on a GoFundMe Page which was launched last week to help support her two boys.

Reast is aiming to raise £15,000 in the hope of bringing “some relief” to Thomas’s family and to give Issac and Elijah the “best childhood” after losing their mum. As of 21 March, the fundraiser has already reached £12,000 of its target and received almost 700 donations.

Jehane Thomas suddenly passed away at the age of 30 (Photo: Jehane Thomas / GoFundMe)

Her friend wrote: “Jehane Thomas was a 30 year old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023. Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken. Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mum.

“I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas has more than 71,900 followers on TikTok and regularly documented her health struggles on the platform. She had explained in the months before her death that she had recently been diagnosed with optic neuritis - a condition caused by inflammation of the optic nerve.

Thomas shared several videos of trips to hospital over the past year documenting her battle with migraines, and on 15 March, just days before her death was announced, she posted a video on TikTok to share an update about her health.

She could be seen in the video closing her eyes while lying in a hospital bed, and a caption said: “I am still waiting to go down for surgery. The reason they didn’t do it last week was because having fluids in me would solve the issue.

“I’ve had four litres of fluids in me and my head this morning is horrific. I’m just waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure, or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I can’t lift my head without wanting to be sick and I’m unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That’s how bad this pain is.”

Jehane and her two boys (Photo: Instagram / Jehane_x)

In her final post on Instagram, Thomas shared a photo alongside her two sons and wrote: “Six days admitted into hospital and I’m finally home with my boys. It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally. I’ve missed these two so much and feel like they’ve both grown up so much whilst I’ve been away.

“After sharing my experience, many of you have told me to go and speak to PALS which I’ll be doing in the morning. I’m then going to email my neurologist and see what plan of action he has in place because I cannot keep living like this.”