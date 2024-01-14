Christine Dawood has spoken about losing her husband Shahzada and son Suleman in the Titan submersible tragedy

It was on 18 June 2023 that the Titan submersible imploded during an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean. The passengers who lost their lives were Stockton Rush, the CEO of the vessel’s operator, OceanGate Expeditions, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British businessman Hamish Harding, and Christine Dawood’s husband, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman Dawood.

Christine Dawood has now spoken about the tragic incident that took the lives of both her husband Shahzada and son Suleman. The couple also shared two daughters together, Alina. 17 and a younger daughter, Sabrina.“The moment we knew they’d found debris and there were no survivors, Alina and I went on deck,” Christine recalled in an interview for the Daily Mail. “Until that moment, we’d had hope. We took some cushions with us and just sat there looking out at the ocean. We were both crying.”

Christine went on to say in the interview that “It’s the waking up of every morning that’s …. Sometimes I still don’t believe it. The possibility of it (Titan) imploding never crossed our minds. To lose a husband is terrible, but when you lose a child…”

Suleman Dawood was 19 at the time of his passing and would have recently celebrated his 20th birthday. Just before the Titan submersible tragedy, Suleman had been studying business analysis and human resources at Strathclyde University in Glasgow. According to Christine, her husband Shahzada had been planning the Titan trip since before Covid.

Chrstine revealed in the interview that “I was supposed to go with my husband but, because of the delay with Covid, Suleman turned 18 and he wanted to go.” Christine, who grew up in the Alps near Munich, met her husband Shahzada at Reutlingen University in Germany. She converted to Islam and gave up her career to look after their children.

In October 2023, the US Coast Guard recovered remaining parts from the Titan submersible. The United States Coast Guard News reported that “Marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered and transferred remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor, Oct. 4.”