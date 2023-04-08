Toby Burwell went missing while swimming in a quarry

A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager who vanished six weeks ago while swimming in a flooded quarry.

Toby Burwell, 17, was found by police divers in the Newbold Quarry Nature Reserve in Rugby, Warwickshire on Thursday (6 April). He was last seen leaving his home nearby, where he lived with his parents Tim and Alan, on 20 February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police launched an urgent search, including specialist officers using sonar and underwater drones in the hunt for the teen. Police formally identified Toby’s body after it was discovered on the Thursday afternoon.

Divers searching for missing Rugby teenager Toby Burwell have found a body

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner. A force spokesperson said: “Our thoughts remain with Toby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We would like to thank you all for continuing to respect their privacy.” Detective Inspector Gareth Unett revealed Toby got into difficulties while swimming.

The teenager had previously gone swimming on his own at night in the quarry. Speaking at the time of the search, Det Insp Unett said “The evidence we have gathered strongly supports the conclusion that Toby went to Newbold Quarry alone for a swim and that, tragically, he got into difficulty and remains in the water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Toby is known to have previously gone swimming there at night. Specialist divers have conducted searches of a large area covering near to whereToby is believed to have gone into the water, but as they moved into the deepest parts of the quarry they were faced with significant hazards - such as trees, machinery and thick vegetation.