British artist Tracey Emin is recovering in Thailand after becoming unwell during her journey back from Australia

British artist Tracey Emin who is best known for her famous work, ‘My Bed,’ has revealed that she had to spend time in a hospital in Thailand after her ‘small intestine nearly exploded.’ She revealed on her Instagram that “I’ve been travelling and I’ve been very unwell. Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines brought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying.”

Tracey Emin went on to say that she is now "recovering in luxury; and realised that she had been ‘very lucky.’ She went on to say that “I’m now on a special diet and will fly when I'm well enough.. Meanwhile it’s absolutely fantastic to be in love, notto be in pain and know how lucky I am.” She went on to thank the Bangkok Hospital Phuket and the retreat Amanpuri.

This is not the first time Tracey Emin has suffered a serious illness. In 2020, she had to undergo major surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. Sky News reported that the 60-year old “is famous for her autobiographical and confessional work, including My Bed- a notorious installation including empty vodka bottles, cigarette butts, stained sheets and used underwear-that was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 1999.

In August 2023, Tracey also revealed that she had been recovering at her house in France after nearly dying after contracting covid.

Has Tracey Emin been married, does she have a partner?

Tracey Emin is not currently married but did ‘wed’ a rock in 2016. She said that “Maybe it’s not a person. But maybe it’s an anchor for me, something I can identify with. No matter how my life might be or what may happen, that stone is stability and comfort.”

Tracey Emin revealed on BBC Radio 4’s Cultural Life that she was at her happiest just before she was diagnosed with cancer and said that “Love saved me this time, not art. I fell in love just before I found out I had cancer.”