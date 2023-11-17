Children in Need 2023: Who are Vernon Kay’s parents Gladys Kay and Norman Kay as he completes ultra marathon?
Vernon Kay has completed the 115 mile ultra marathon challenge and raised millions for Children in Need
Vernon Kay has completed his four day ultramarathon challenge. The Radio 2 presenter, 49, took on the 115 challenge to raise money for Children in Need and so far he has raised over £3 million. The final total will be announced on the programme when it airs on BBC One tonight (Friday November 17) from 7 pm.
Greeting Vernon Kay at the finish line were his parents Gladys Kay and Norman Kay. The proud parents spoke to Radio host Zoe Ball just before Vernon arrived and his dad said: “He has had a good team behind him. That's the main thing. They have all looked after him. Good luck to all the team as they've had to go through it."
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Vernon crossed the finish line at the Bolton Wanderers Football stadium after travelling 115 miles from Leicester on foot the first thing he did was give his parents a great big hug.
Who are Vernon Kay's Parents?
Vernon Kay was born in Horwich, Bolton to father Norman Kay and mother Gladys Kay. He has a younger brother Stephen Kay. Not much is known about his parents, other than Norman reportedly worked as a lorry driver and before that was a former professional boxer.
Vernon Kay is married to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly and has been since 2003. The couple share two daughters Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, 19, and Amber Isabella Kay, 15.