Vernon Kay has completed the 115 mile ultra marathon challenge and raised millions for Children in Need

Who are Vernon Kay’s parents Gladys Kay and Norman Kay? (Getty)

Vernon Kay has completed his four day ultramarathon challenge. The Radio 2 presenter, 49, took on the 115 challenge to raise money for Children in Need and so far he has raised over £3 million. The final total will be announced on the programme when it airs on BBC One tonight (Friday November 17) from 7 pm.

Greeting Vernon Kay at the finish line were his parents Gladys Kay and Norman Kay. The proud parents spoke to Radio host Zoe Ball just before Vernon arrived and his dad said: “He has had a good team behind him. That's the main thing. They have all looked after him. Good luck to all the team as they've had to go through it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Vernon crossed the finish line at the Bolton Wanderers Football stadium after travelling 115 miles from Leicester on foot the first thing he did was give his parents a great big hug.

Who are Vernon Kay’s parents Gladys Kay and Norman Kay (BBC Studios) -455502.jpg

Who are Vernon Kay's Parents?

Vernon Kay was born in Horwich, Bolton to father Norman Kay and mother Gladys Kay. He has a younger brother Stephen Kay. Not much is known about his parents, other than Norman reportedly worked as a lorry driver and before that was a former professional boxer.