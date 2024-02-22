Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), her medical team announced. The former talk show host made public her diagnosis just two days ahead of the release of her docuseries, 'Where Is Wendy Williams' on February 24 that was filmed in 2022 following the cancellation of her hit daytime talk show.

In a statement released on Thursday (February 22), the 59-year-old was officially diagnosed with the illness last year after undergoing a battery of medical tests and her medical team said the conditions “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life”.

The statement read: “As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health. Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.”

The team added: “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself...Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

According to the NHS, aphasia is when a person has difficulty with their language or speech. It's usually caused by damage to the left side of the brain (for example, after a stroke). Meanwhile, FTD is one of the less common types of dementia and it covers a range of different conditions that can affect personality, behaviour and language.

Alzheimer's Society said FTD is mostly diagnosed in people under 65. It is sometimes called Pick’s disease or frontal lobe dementia. The word ‘frontotemporal’ refers to the two sets of lobes (frontal and temporal) in the brain that are damaged in this type of dementia.

Williams is the second high-profile figure to have been diagnosed with FTD in recent years after Bruce Willis, who was also diagnosed with the illness early in 2023.

Williams has dealt with a number of ongoing health issues, including Graves' disease, lymphedema and alcohol abuse. She entered a facility to treat "cognitive issues" in April 2023 and has been appointed a court-appointed legal guardian.

The Hollywood Reporter said a statement by Jennifer Hanley Ridge Hill Group was sent out one day after a People cover story revealed that Williams is currently living inside a facility under the financial control of a court-appointed guardian, as her family has been essentially shut out of her life. Her sister, Wanda Williams, and niece Alex Finnie, shared that they cannot reach Williams directly. She is only reachable by her guardian, whose identity is not revealed in the upcoming Lifetime docuseries, the outlet said.