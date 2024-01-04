What happened on Epstein island? What is it, where is it, name, who owns it now - Little St James explained
Jeffrey Epstein's primary residence was an infamous private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands
Hundreds of documents related to a defamation case have been made public by a New York court, documents which list the names of individuals who were either friends, associates or victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
One of the unsealed documents show that during Ghislaine Maxwell’s videotaped deposition in 2016, she claimed she could only recall Prince Andrew - the Duke of York - visiting Epstein’s private island once.
Responding to the question of whether any girls younger than 18 were present on that occasion, she said: “There were no girls on the island at all.
As the world pours over the documents, attention is once again back on the disgraced financier, and in particular his infamous island and other properties. But what has happened to that island? Here is everything you need to know.
Where was Epstein's island?
Epstein's private island, Little Saint James, nestled in the U.S. Virgin Islands, became synonymous with secrecy, opulence and controversy amid allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.
The island, purchased by Epstein in 1998 for $7.95 million (£6.25 million), was shrouded in mystery long before his legal entanglements deepened, with a sprawling estate, luxurious amenities and strict privacy measures.
Little Saint James became Epstein's primary residence, and epitomised Epstein's wealth and desire for seclusion, serving as a haven for Epstein and his elite circle.
In 2019, when Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking minors, investigations unearthed disturbing details about the island, alleging it as a site where Epstein and his associates purportedly abused and trafficked young girls.
The island became known locally as "Epstein Island," "Island of Sin" and "Paedophile Island" - among other nicknames - while it was owned by Epstein, who himself called the island "Little St. Jeff".
What happened to Epstein's island?
Following Epstein's arrest and eventual suicide while in federal custody, the fate of his properties, including Little Saint James, came under intense scrutiny.
Reports indicated that Little Saint James became a focal point of legal investigations, raising questions about potential forfeiture or sale.
The island's notoriety, coupled with its association with Epstein's alleged criminal activities, meant that potential buyers hesitated due to the property's history and the stigma linked to it.
In March 2022, both Little Saint James and the neighbouring Great Saint James were listed for $125 million (£98 million). A lawyer for Epstein's estate said at the time that numerous lawsuits would be settled with the proceeds of the sale.
Only prospective buyers were given access to more information on the listing by Bespoke Real Estate, the agency jointly overseeing the sale.
Over a year on from its initial listing, in May 2023, billionaire Stephen Deckoff announced his purchase of the islands for $60 million (£47 million) through his company, SD Investments.
Since 2020, all five of Epstein's properties have been sold, with the financier's estate promising that victims of alleged sexual assault will receive a portion of the proceeds, believed to have totalled around $150 million (£119 million).
