Presenter Charlie Stayt was forced to present alone as Munchetty left the studio

(Photo: BBC)

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt was forced to present on his own this morning (18 November) after co-host Naga Munchetty was forced to leave after only 30 minutes.

Viewers had noticed Munchetty was having difficulty with her voice as it became more difficult to hear her on the show, and took to social media to express their concerns about the host.

"Somebody give Naga a Strepsil,” one said.

Munchetty's voice was difficult to hear during her time on the show as she appeared to be suffering from a sore throat or had lost her voice. Stayt then explained that she was just “stepping off” the sofa due to her voice.

He said: “You may have noticed this morning that Naga has just stepped away from the sofa. This morning [she has] a slight struggle in her voice. We’ll see how that works out.”

Advertisement