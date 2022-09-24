The Scottish singer left viewers in hysterics with his comment on the popular show

BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty was left flustered after Lewis Capaldi made an X-rated joke on the popular programme.

The Scottish singer was on the BBC One’s fglagship morning show to promote his new single Forget Me, which was released on Friday 9 September. It is his first new music since the release of the deluxe version of his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in 2019.

However the cheeky chappie caused a few blushes after misunderstanding a question from host Naga and making an X-rated comment. It has been described as a “classic breakdown of communication”.

Capaldi recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome earlier in the year. He spoke about the diagnosis during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine on 13 September.

What did Lewis Capaldi say?

Before the “classic breakdown of communication”, Lewis Capaldi, 25, began the exchange by talking about Charlie Stayt’s hair.

He said: “Can I just say, you’ve got great hair. We were talking about it outside, its a wig, is it? I didn’t say that, looks great.” Charlie responded with “you’ve got great hair too” before Capaldi reached across to high five the presenter.

Naga Munchetty reacted to the exchange by saying “would you like a room”, prompting Capaldi to ask “would I like a what?” causing the presenter to repeat “would you like a room”. Startled, Capaldi joked: “I thought you said a rim, jeez.”

The comment prompted a moment of chuckles and hysterics from the two presenters, before Naga attempted to get the situation back under control by telling viewers “the time now, we are coming up to nine o’clock” adding that they would be “having a little word with Lewis”, who then apologised.

What has Lewis Capaldi said about his Tourette’s diagnosis?

The singer said he feared he was “dying” and had a degenerative disease before being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome. Appearing on Lorraine on ITV, the Scottish singer-songwriter, 25, said others with the condition had reached out since he went public earlier this month, making him feel less “isolated”.

He said some had described him as an “ambassador” and joked, “So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well” in reference to the accession of Charles to the throne. Capaldi revealed earlier this month during a Instagram Live that following his diagnosis he received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.

He told host Lorraine Kelly: “I got told like seven months ago or something like that, really recently. It made a lot of sense. To me, I am quite a jittery individual. A lot of people think I am on drugs when they meet me.” Jokingly, he added: “I am not. At least not right now on Lorraine…”

Capaldi said the diagnosis “made a lot of sense”, adding: “I raise my eyebrows quite a lot. I do this shoulder thing. I take these deep breaths every now and then. I thought I was dying because I am a hypochondriac, so I thought I had some degenerative disease. But I don’t, so good news on that front.”

Asked about the public reaction to him talking openly about his diagnosis, the chart-topping musician said: “People have reached out and they have said that I am an ambassador, which was great. So there you go, I have got a new title this week as well.”