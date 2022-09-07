The singer has shared that he suffers from the syndrome that causes him to switch when he experiences stress or excitement

Lewis Capaldi, 25, has recently been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome - the singer from Glasgow has shared the news with fans as he didn’t want people to mistake his “tics” with drug use.

People with Tourette’s Syndrome often experience involuntary movements or speech, a symptom that Lewis says manifests in his shoulders as physical twitches.

Lewis is being treated with botox injections that will hopefully freeze the muscles that are impacted by his tics.

Lewis Capaldi has spoken out about his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis.

Lewis spoke to The Sun about his condition, saying : “I have been diagnosed with Tourette’s. I want to speak about it because I don’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with.”

The NHS defines Tourrette’s syndrome without a cure but there are treatments that can manage symptoms.

The singer has shared that his shoulders twitch as part of his condition.

Common tics include blinking, eye rolling, shoulder shrugging, jumping, swearing, repeating words and whistling.

The NHS website states: “Swearing is rare and only affects about one in 10 people with Tourette’s syndrome.

“Tics are not usually harmful to a person’s overall health, but physical tics, such as jerking of the head, can be painful.”

Lewis spoke about his health further on his Instagram - he went live to speak to fans about Tourette’s.

Lewis is releasing new music this month for the first time in three years.

He said: “It’s a new thing. I haven’t really learnt much about it.

“I got Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving but I’m learning new ways to cope all the time.

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable but I guess that’s it.”

Lewis wanted to share his health journey as he feared fans thought he was taking drugs.

The singer has only recently been diagnosed but he says he can see signs of the syndrome as far back as 2018.

Lewis is gearing up to release a brand new single on Friday 9 September - the song titled Forget Me is his first new track in three years.