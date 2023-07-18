Joe Manganiello is renowned for his roles in Magic Mike, Justice League, True Blood and Spider Man

Joe Manganiello is one of TV and films most recognisable big guys and stars in many of fans' most loved shows and movies. He is known for his role as as the half-vampire and half-werewolf Alcide in True Blood, Flash Thompson in Spider-Man 3, Brad in popular sit-com How I Met Your Mother and countless other characters.

With a six-foot-four-inch frame, a cool deep voice and muscular body type, he has gained himself millions of adoring fans. Manganiello not only boasts 2.8m followers on his official Instagram, but also well-over 500 thousand on Twitter.

But the 48-year-old is in the news as reports have emerged that he has split with his long-time wife and fellow actor Sofia Vergara - the couple are now believed to be in the process of filing a divorce.

Here is everything you need to know about Joe Manganiello.

Who is Joe Manganiello?

Joe Manganiello - Credit: Getty

Joe Manganiello is an American actor, producer, director and author who is best known for his roles in Magic Mike, Spider Man, Justice League among others. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents of German, American and Armenian descent, the 46-year-old was educated at Carnegie Mellon University before making a start in the theatre scene.

His drive and natural talent saw him emerge as one of the major breakout stars of HBO hit series True Blood playing the half-human, half-werewolf, Alcide. Manganiello's first major role came when he starred as Flash Thompson in Spiderman (2002).

TV fans will have come across him in some shape or form as Manganiello takes on a lot of short-term or cameo roles in shows such as The Big Bang Theory, One Tree Hill, American Dad, How I Met Your Mother and many others.

What films and TV shows has Joe Manganiello starred in?

According to Joe Manganiello's IMDB page, here are some of his most notable acting credits:

True Blood (2010 to 2014)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016)

The Big Bang Theory (2019)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

How I Met Your Mother (2006 to 2012)

One Tree Hill (2008 to 2010)

CSI: NY (2010)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Are Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara still together?

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have been together for nine-years and married since 2015 - Credit: Getty

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello announced that they have separated and are to divorce after seven years of marriage in July 2023.

The couple issued an official statement to Page Six which says: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

They first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014 and got engaged just six-months later. Sofia and Joe then tied the knot in Florida in 2015.

Does Joe Manganiello have any children?

