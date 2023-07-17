Two people have died after an 'emergency' on the Crimean Bridge linked to Russia, Russian officials have confirmed.

One child has also been left wounded in the incident, which is yet to be called an attack despite unconfirmed reports of explosions. It took place in the early hours of Monday (17 July) morning.

Confirming the tragic news on Telegram, the head of Russian administration in Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov said: "Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge. An emergency occurred in the area of ​​​​the 145th support from the [Russia side of the bridge]. Measures are being taken to restore the situation. I ask residents and guests of the peninsula to refrain from traveling through the Crimean bridge and, for security reasons, choose an alternative land route through new regions."

A mother and father have died, while the daughter is receiving treatment - Credit: Getty

Vyacheslav Gladkov, who is the governor of the western Russian region of Belgorod, has revealed the victims of the tragedy are linked to the same family. The two who have died are a mother and father, while the daughter is receiving urgent medical treatment.

Transport officials have said that the explosion is deemed to have not damaged the bridge's supports and that only the road surface has been affected. This has led to the closure of the ferry crossing that runs parallel, as well as causing disruption to train travel.