Yevgeny Prigozhin is said to have rejected the offer for his mercenary group to sign contracts with Russia's military according to the country's leader Vladimir Putin

Yevgeny Prigozhin was once a close ally of Vladimir Putin but the Wagner Group boss rejected a deal to sign new military contracts after the attempted Moscow rebellion last month. (Credit: SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that Yevgeny Prighgozin, leader of the Wagner Group paramilitary group which attempted a rebellion in Moscow last month, has rejected a military ultimatum offered to those involved.

In a deal which ended the attempted mutiny on Moscow, Prigozhin and his mercenary group were told to either accept new contracts that would see the paramilitary group assimilated into the Russian military or choose exile in Belarus. The issue with military contracts is said to be the main catalyst for the rebellion in the first place, with Prigozhin wishing the Wagner Group to remain as an independent entity to the military.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had also spoken out to criticise methods and decisions resulted in failure taken by Russian military leaders in the war with Ukraine, as well as accusing the Kremlin of lying to the Russian public about the justification for invading Ukraine.

In a video posted to Telegram hours before the attempted rebellion, he said: “There was nothing extraordinary happening on the eve of February 24.

“The ministry of defence is trying to deceive the public and the president and spin the story that there was insane levels of aggression from the Ukrainian side and that they were going to attack us together with the whole Nato block."

The Wagner Group attempted a rebellion in Moscow last month

He added: “What was the war for? The war needed for Shoigu to receive a hero star … The oligarchic clan that rules Russia needed the war. The mentally ill scumbags decided: ‘It’s OK, we’ll throw in a few thousand more Russian men as cannon fodder. They’ll die under artillery fire, but we’ll get what we want.’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Putin claimed to Russian newspaper Kommersant that while many group commanders had shown support for the plan, Prigozhin told the Kremlin that “the guys do not agree with this decision”. He added that 35 Wagner commanders, including Prigozhin had attended a meeting with Kremlin officials on 29 June to discuss the deal.

Putin told Kommersant: "Many [Wagner fighters] were nodding when I was saying this. And Prigozhin, who was sitting in front and didn't see all this, said after listening: 'No, the guys do not agree with this decision.'"

The Wagner Group leader’s whereabouts was shrouded in mystery after the conclusion of the attempted mutiny. He was believed to be in Belarus, however Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko would later tell reporters that he was located in St Petersburg.

The mercenaries have taken part in some of the bloodiest battles in the war so far, acting as an arms-length organisation in support of Russia’s invasion and consequent conflict. However, according to US intelligence, the group has ceased its participation in the war.

Advertisement

Advertisement