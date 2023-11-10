The 695th Mayor wants to 'champion the UK financial and professional services industry

This weekend, the annual Lord Mayor's Show makes its grand return, an extravagant event encompassing a three-mile procession complete with floats, marching bands and the iconic gold State Coach.

The event signifies the official induction of the new Lord Mayor of the City of London, but who exactly is the new Lord Mayor? Here is everything you need to know about them.

What does the Lord Mayor of London do?

The Lord Mayor of London is an important ceremonial and civic leader in the City of London, the historic and financial centre of the city distinct from the broader metropolitan area of London.

The Lord Mayor has a largely ceremonial role and serves a one-year term, during which they may represent the City of London at various ceremonial events - such as banquets, processions and official functions - both within the City and beyond.

They also play a role in promoting the City of London as a global financial centre and a hub for business and innovation, often engaging with business leaders and diplomats to foster economic and trade relationships.

The Lord Mayor is involved in various charitable activities and fundraising efforts throughout their term, and they typically support a range of charitable causes and organisations.

It's important to note that the Lord Mayor of London is distinct from the Mayor of London, who is the elected head of the Greater London Authority and is responsible for governing the entire metropolitan area of London.

The Lord Mayor primarily represents the interests of the City of London and its financial sector. The City of London Corporation, an ancient local authority, oversees many of the administrative functions of the Lord Mayor and the City of London.

While the role has historical significance and tradition, its influence on the day-to-day governance of the broader city of London is limited.

Who is the new Lord Mayor of London?

Alderman Michael Mainelli from the Broad Street Ward is set to become the 695th Lord Mayor of London.

Succeeding the current Lord Mayor, Nicholas Lyons. Mainelli boasts a diverse background as a certified accountant, securities expert, computer specialist, and management consultant.

He received his education at Harvard University and Trinity College Dublin and completed his Ph.D. at the London School of Economics, where he also served as a Visiting Professor.

The City of London annually selects a new Lord Mayor, through an election that takes place on 29th September, a date known as Michaelmas. The individual chosen for the role must have previously served as a Sheriff of the City, and is typically selected from the pool of the City's Aldermen.

The chosen candidate holds the title of 'Lord Mayor Elect' until the day before the Lord Mayor's Show, when they are officially sworn into office in a ceremony known as the Silent Ceremony. The Lord Mayor's Show then concludes the succession process by escorting the new Lord Mayor to Westminster, where they pledge allegiance to the Crown.

