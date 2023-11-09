Despite year-on-year revenue increases, UK chip designer Arm Ltd reported a loss of $110 million USD, with their share prices dropping

Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas poses for a photo with members of leadership outside of the Nasdaq MarketSite on September 14, 2023 in New York City. Arm, the chip design firm that supplies core technology to companies that include Apple and NVidia, priced its initial public offering at $51 a share. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

UK-based chip designer Arm Ltd reported impressive year-on-year revenue growth of 28%, reaching $806 million. However, the company also reported a loss of $110 million due to the $500 million remuneration costs it had to cover after its New York listing. The company's shares fell below its $51 IPO price, partly due to its underwhelming revenue forecast of $720 million to $800 million for the quarter.

Although the company's revenue performance exceeded analysts' expectations, the significant one-time expense was attributed to the settlement of shares previously granted to employees during the IPO. Nonetheless, Arm remains optimistic about its long-term licensing agreements with tech groups and the growing demand for its intellectual property. The company is driven, in part, by increased investments in artificial intelligence by its customers.

Arm faces challenges in meeting revenue expectations and managing stock-based remuneration costs. However, the company is focused on leveraging the AI market to drive future growth, moving away from its historical dependence on the smartphone industry.

Chief Executive Rene Haas expressed confidence in the company's prospects, citing an "AI R&D supercycle" that fueled the boost in licensing revenues during the quarter. Haas emphasized the increasing prevalence of AI in devices, which he believes will become a standard feature across various products in the future.

Additionally, Arm navigated recent US government restrictions on AI chip exports to China, indicating that the company remained relatively unaffected as many of its chip designs were outside the scope of the restrictions.

Who is Arm Ltd CEO, Rene Haas?

Rene Haas, CEO of British semiconductor and software design company ARM Holdings, speaks during The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference in Laguna Beach, California on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Rene Haas is an American business executive and currently serves as the CEO of Arm Ltd. He assumed the role in February 2022 and operates from offices in California while overseeing the company's operations. Arm's headquarters are located in Cambridge, UK.

Haas was brought up in a suburb of Rochester, New York, by his German-Jewish father who was a research scientist at Xerox, and his Portuguese mother. He obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Clarkson University in upstate New York in 1984. Haas also pursued an Executive Education Program from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Haas started his career in the semiconductor industry as an engineer at Texas Instruments, Xerox, and NEC. He then transitioned into sales roles in Silicon Valley, assuming leadership positions at Tensilica for five years from 1999. From 2004 to 2006, he served as the vice president of sales and marketing at Scintera Networks. Currently, Haas holds directorial roles at Mythic, an artificial intelligence company in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Computacenter in the UK.

Haas joined Arm in 2013 and gradually progressed to become the president of the Arm IP Products Group (IPG) in 2017. During his tenure at Nvidia, Haas ascended to the position of vice president and general manager of its computing products business. Following the departure of Simon Segars in February 2022, Haas assumed the role of CEO, taking immediate action by reorganizing the leadership team and focusing on preparing Arm for its initial public offering (IPO).

Haas lives in Silicon Valley with his two children and stays active in his personal life.

What is Rene Haas’ net worth?