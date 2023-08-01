Looney has worked for the oil and gas giant for 32 years, working his way to the top after starting as a drilling engineer in 1991

Meet BP’s CEO - who now earns nearly £9m more than three years ago. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Bernard Looney, the CEO of BP, the leading oil and gas company, worked his way to the top and has faced fierce criticism for his huge pay packets which more than doubled last year.

Looney worked for BP for 32 years, starting as a drilling engineer for the company in 1991 to becoming a member of the company’s executive management team from November 2010.

He worked his way up the ranks to chief executive officer of Upstream in 2016 - a post he held for four years before becoming CEO of BP.

In this role Looney is responsible for all of the company’s oil and gas exploration, development and production activities worldwide.

The Upstream segment of the business included some 17,000 people operating across almost 30 countries and it produces around 2.6 million barrels equivalent of oil and gas a day.

At the time of his appointment as CEO of BP in 2020, BP’s chairman Helge Lund said Looney has “all the right qualities to lead us through this transformational era” as he has “deep experience in the energy sector.”

Not long into his new role Looney announced his intentions to transform BP into a net zero carbon company by 2050 - one of the most ambitious climate pledges in the industry.

At the time, in 2020, Looney said the transformation would be a gradual one and said oil and gas would remain a part of the company for “decades” but in a more “focused” way.

In 2022 its shareholders agreed to reduce emissions by 35% to 40% by the end of this decade.

However, in February this year BP announced it is now aiming for a 20% to 30% cut so it could produce more oil and gas and extend the life of existing fossil fuel projects.

Looney said this was in response to increased concerns about energy security following the invasion of Ukraine.

In April climate protesters disrupted BP’s annual general meeting, calling for the company to take responsibility for its role in the climate crisis.

Environmental campaigners also protested against the company’s profits which more than doubled to $27.7bn (£23bn) in 2022.

On Tuesday (1 August) the oil giant reported its profits had slumped £2 billion for the second quarter of 2023 but its dividends have boosted by 10%.

Despite its slump in Profits, Imogen Dow, warm homes lead at Friends of the Earth, said: “Let’s not forget that 2022 was its most profitable year on record, and that it’s still the beneficiary of massive tax breaks from the UK government.”

Not only has the firm come under fire for its huge profits but also Looney as his pay packet has more than doubled last year.

His annual pay reached £10m last year - earning more than 170 times more than his average employee.

This compares to £4.46m he earned in 2021 and £1.74m he received in 2020, meaning his salary has increased by nearly £9m over the three years since he first started as CEO.

Looney’s pay last year was a little more than the the recently departed chief executive of Shell, Ben van Beurden, who earned £9.7m in 2022 - up from £6.3m in 2021.