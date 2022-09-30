Whoopi Goldberg says “If that were my family, I’d be enraged” after release of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The actress, 66, from New York, said that she would be “enraged” if she was related to one of Dahmer’s victims, as she vented her frustration on Wednesday’s episode of The View.

The fictional series depicts American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes, which includes 17 counts of murder, alleged necrophilia and cannabilsm.

Whoopi Goldberg has criticised Netflix’s Monster Jeffrey Dahmer series (Pic:Getty)

Evan Peters plays Dahmer in the controversial series, which has received a varied response since it was released on 21 September.

Nearly 200 million subscribers watched the highly anticipated crime drama on its first day.

Evan worked with long-time collaborator American Horror Story’s producer Ryan Murphy on the fictional series, which Whoopi ripped into with co-host Sunny Hostin.

Whoopi said: “Ryan [Murphy] is an amazing artist. If that were my family, I’d be enraged.

Long-time collaborators Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters rejoined forces on Netflix (Pic:Getty)

“Because it is being killed over and watching your child get [killed]...as a person who’s lost someone like that, it’s just - you can’t imagine.”

The Oscar-winning actress said stories that detail real-life events should be handled with care and awareness as a lot of people who were affected “are still with us.”

Jeffrey Dahmer’s crimes took place from 1987 until 1991. He was sentenced to 16 times of life imprisonment totalling to 941 years in jail, however Dahmer was killed while serving inside prison.

Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in 1991 following 17 murders (pic:Getty)

Whoopi Goldberg’s criticism follows victim’s families speaking out against the Netflix miniseries.

Relatives have argued the way their loved ones have been portrayed is “retraumatizing” after over 20 years since the ordeal.

Eric Perry, a cousin of 19-year-old victim Errol Lindsay slammed the true crime series in a now-deleted Tweet.

Whoopi voiced her opinion on her talk show The View (Pic:Getty)

According to the Independent, he had written: “I know true crime is huge right now, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbells) are pi**** about the show.

“It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

Errol’s sister Rita Isbell was portrayed in the Netflix series by DaShawn Barnes, when the victim’s family appeared during Dahmer’s trial.