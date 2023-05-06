Tindall was awarded the honour of MBE 2007 for his services to the sport of rugby

Mike Tindall, the former English rugby player and husband of Zara Phillips (Princess Anne’s daughter), has been spotted at the coronation of King Charles III sporting various medals.

Medals on display at coronations and royal engagements are not uncommon, but they are usually reserved for long-standing members of the royal family, and other dignitaries who may have had lengthy histories in the armed forces.

When attending royal engagements or formal events, it is not uncommon for individuals to wear their medals as a way to showcase their achievements and pay tribute to their respective fields.

But why was Tindall seen with medals pinned to his attire at the coronation? Here is everything you need to know.

What medals was Tindall wearing?

Tindall has been awarded various notable medals and honours over the years, mostly for his sporting achievements. However, the medals on display today will have been there to mark his status as Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The Order of the British Empire (OBE) is a British order of chivalry established in 1917 by King George V to recognize outstanding contributions to various fields and services. It is awarded to individuals who have made significant achievements or provided exceptional service in their respective areas.

A Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) is one of the ranks within the order, and is awarded for distinguished service or achievement in various fields, including the arts, sciences, charitable endeavours, public service, and more.

Recipients of the MBE are recognized for their notable contributions, and the honour is bestowed by the monarch or a representative of the British royal family. The MBE is considered a prestigious honour, and recipients are entitled to use the post-nominal letters “MBE” after their name.

As a prominent rugby player and member of the England national rugby union team, Mike Tindall was awarded the honour in 2007 for his services to the sport.

Tindall had a successful career and achieved several notable milestones in the sport, and his contributions to the sport, both at the international and club levels, have made him a respected figure.

He was a crucial member of the England national rugby union team that won the Rugby World Cup in 2003, playing a vital role as a centre throughout the tournament, including the final against Australia.