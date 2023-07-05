A woman was rushing her seriously ill mum to A&E when she was issued the fine

A woman was handed a £40 fine for parking in an A&E drop-off zone because there was no space in the hospital car park.

Jill Taylor, 75, had been rushed to Southend Hospital in Essex by her daughter after a serious and “potentially life-threatening” accident on 21 June.

The 75-year-old has fallen outside London Road’s Leigh Primary Care Centre and suffered wounds to her head and face.

Jill Taylor had been rushed to hospital by her daughter after a serious fall (Photo: SWNS)

Her daughter was advised to drive her mum straight to A&E for medical help, but they arrived to find the hospital car park completely full. In desperation, she decided to leave the car in the A&E drop-off zone and left a note on the car, but later returned to discover she’d been landed with a £40 fine.

Ms Taylor’s daughter, who wished to remain anonymous, explained: “There was blood pouring out from her nose, the bridge of her glasses cut into her nose, and a wound to her head.

“She was in a right mess, but luckily, this was in a medical centre and doctors and nurses came out to give assistance. Because of how serious her injuries were, they advised us to drive straight to A&E rather than wait ages for an ambulance.

“When we arrived at the hospital, we found the main car park was full, which we believe was due to a fault with the barriers. I had to abandon the car in a drop off bay to get mum the help she needed and I returned to the car to discover I’d been fined. I was in disbelief.”

Jill suffered wounds to her head and face (Photo: SWNS)

After returning home from the hospital she appealed the fine from First Parking, but the firm ruled against her. It has since been overturned “as a goodwill gesture” after local media got in touch.

A spokesman for First Parking said: “The case has been reconsidered and the appeal has now been accepted as a goodwill gesture. The driver has been informed that no further action will be taken.”