Jean Barton died in Wellingborough while crossing the road

The devastated family of a fiercely independent Wellingborough woman have given moving testimony in court about their mum who died while crossing the road.

Staunch royalist Jean Barton, 92, died after she was hit by a car crossing the road on one of her thrice-weekly shopping trips into Wellingborough. The woman who was behind the wheel at the time, Deborah Chambers, was in court this week (Thursday, March 14) to be sentenced for causing death by careless driving, as reported by our sister title the Northamptonshire Telegraph.

The court heard a moving victim impact statement from one of Mrs Barton’s three children, Lynne Hampson, who was there with her brother and sister to represent Mrs Barton’s many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and wider family.

Mrs Hampson said she was at her home in Scotland when she heard her mum had been injured and she didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to her.

“I was unable to be with my mum at such a tragic time,” she said. "The undertakers.. advised me not to see mum as her injuries were so severe. I know it was to protect me from the vision of my mum’s disfigured face. But this meant I didn’t have the opportunity to peacefully say goodbye to her. That privilege was not afforded to me. It was stolen from me.”

‘My mum refused to give into old age’

Mrs Hampson said her mum was never without her lipstick and had her hair blow-dried every two weeks. She had been a member of Wellingborough Pensioners’ Club for 30 years. Her extended family took her out several times a week.

She loved giving them individually-chosen gifts including teapots for Mrs Hampson, thimbles for her other daughter and goldfish-themed presents for her son.

"She’s no longer here to give out presents to her family,” said Mrs Hampson. “We always know what we were getting – a tea towel, a small wrapped surprise and £12.”

Mrs Barton married in 1955 and although she was widowed in 1998, she continued to live life to the full.

“She was fit and healthy,” said Mrs Hampson. "She walked everywhere, she didn’t take buses or taxis.”

Mrs Barton never missed her soaps on television and enjoyed tending her garden as well as doing her own shopping and cooking. "My mum refused to give into old age,” she said.

‘Our beloved mum’

A staunch royalist, Mrs Barton was proud of the fact the Queen married Prince Philip on her 18th birthday and it was her aim to live to 100 so she could receive her royal telegram. She collected royal memorabilia and had also been looking forward to the Queen’s jubilee in 2022.

Mrs Hampson said she was devastated when the family home had to be sold after her mum’s death.

"I felt like I’d lost everything,” she said. "I am left with an over-riding feeling of helplessness at not being there for mum in her hour of desperate need. Mum was a super-positive, happy woman, simple-living, God-fearing woman. All the family are angry that this happened to our beloved mum.

Four-day trial

Northampton Crown Court heard that Chambers, 66, was driving towards the the Broad Green / Harrowden Road junction on January 27, 2022, when she hit Mrs Barton, who was making her way across Gold Street just outside the parameters of the pelican crossing.

But prosecution barrister Julian Lynch said Chambers failed to see Mrs Barton because she said she was concentrating on whether the traffic lights were going to change as she drove towards the junction.

She hit her and caused catastrophic head injuries. Chambers stayed with Mrs Barton while paramedics tended to her and then she was flown to University Hospital Coventry, but she could not be saved.

In January Chambers faced a four-day trial and a jury decided that her driving fell short of the expected standard of a competent driver, finding her guilty of a single charge of causing death by careless driving. The court heard how there was no evidence that Chambers was going over the 30mph speed limit or that there was anything in particular that could have distracted her.

Chambers, of Heath Rise, Wellingborough, was tearful throughout this week's 90-minute hearing, during which her barrister expressed her sincere apologies for what happened. Mitigating, Catherine Ravenscroft, said that her client had no previous convictions and had family members who relied on her for support and care.

‘She had a strong and kindly character’

Sentencing her to six months in custody, suspended for two years, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said: “Far from a person struggling with her twilight years, it is clear that Jean Barton was a healthy, active and sociable person with wide interests, committed to family and friendship groups.

"She had a strong and kindly character who continued to take pride in her appearance, had an enduring love of her Queen, her God, and her family. Her loss has been sorely felt and the trauma to the family of both the practical consequences of her death and the nature of the injuries Mrs Barton suffered will remain with them.”