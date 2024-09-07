A YouTuber who made his name on the site uploading videos of excessive food binges has shocked fans with a dramatic and sudden weight loss.

Niko Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, returned to the video sharing website seven months after his last upload with a dramatic new look. The American internet personality revealed he had shed a staggering 17st since fans last saw him on camera, while also making another revelation about his content.

While it has only been less than a year since his last video was uploaded, Perry told fans in his comeback video titled ‘Two Steps Ahead’ that he actually hadn’t filmed a video in two years. Fans were left confused after the last time he was seen, in a video uploaded on May 1, 2024, he declared that he had “quit” his weight loss journey.

In his newest video, Perry said: "I am always two steps ahead. This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life. It's worrying, it's compelling, it's gripping to observe all these unwell, disorientated beings roam the internet in search of stories, ideas, rivalries where they feel encouraged, engaged."

Under the alias of Niko Avocado, Perry became a rising viral name on YouTube after he capitalised on the popular genre of ‘mukbang’ video, in which creators film themselves eating often excessive amounts of food in one sitting. He gained millions of views for his increasingly extreme eating challenge videos, while also attracting critics who said that his previous rapid weight gain due to the binge eating videos was unhealthy and irresponsible.

Perry, who revealed that he had lost 250lbs during his two-year weight loss journey, said in his newest video: “So I am the villain because I've made myself one and you will continue to consume these stories about me - year after year after year."

He added: "Yesterday people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant. People are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet and yet I've still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke's on you."

Fan have been left stunned by the revelation. One commented: “The fact he was able to keep this entirely private, with no one in the world telling his secret, while actively creating rumors [sic] of heart attacks and failed weight loss is so complex I can’t even wrap my head around it.”

Another added: “Niko woke up & literally said, "Let's prove everyone wrong." And actually did it. What a legend.”