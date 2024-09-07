Paul Harrell first revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer over a year ago.

Paul Harrell’s friend and fellow YouTuber Tom Grieve posted that Paul had passed away on X on Wednesday September 4. Tom Grieve said: “I just learned and was given permission to share that Paul has passed. A true lion of men, a paragon of integrity, the gun dad of the internet and a role model for us all. May he continue to inspire and call us to be better and do more. Rest in peace.”

A pre-recorded video (entitled ‘I’m Dead’) was uploaded to Paul Harrell’s YouTube account on September 4, it was recorded on December 20, 2023, He started the video by saying, “Hi everyone, let me get straight to the point. As I am recording this video today, it is 20 December 2023, and I am recording this and giving Brad instructions to publish this on my death, so if you are watching me, I’m dead.”

Paul Harrell goes on to say that although they caught his pancreatic cancer early, “they had not caught it as early as I had thought. And it has spread faster than I thought it would. Paul also explained that he had been forced to use crutches because his bones had ‘crumbled’ due to cancer.

According to the website Harrell Brothers In Arms, it was “founded originally by Paul Harrell in 2012 now owned by his brother Roy Harrell after Paul's health declined in late 2023. With a 400+ video archive of educational firearms' related content and more on the way. There is something for everyone.”

Many fans took to X following Paul Harrell’s death and one said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear about Paul Harrell’s passing. He was a respected voice in the firearms community, known for his knowledge, calm approach, and dedication to safety. His loss is felt by many, and his contributions will always be remembered.”