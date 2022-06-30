The Fresh Meat actress debuted a baby bump at the premiere of her new movie

Zawe Ashton has announced she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Tom Hiddleston.

But who is Zawe Ashton and when is the baby due?

Who is Zawe Ashton?

Zawe Ashton debuted a baby bump at the premiere of her new movie, Mr Malcom’s List, in New York City on Wednesday night (29 June).

The 37-year-old actress also confirmed the news in an article with Vogue magazine of her getting ready for the red carpet event.

Zawe Ashton was born in the UK on 25 July 1984.

She has starred in numerous theatrical productions in London and several films, including Velvet Buzzsaw, Dreams of a Life, Blitz, Nocturnal Animals, and Greta.

She also appeared in multiple television shows, including her portrayal of Vod in the British comedy Fresh Meat, Claire in the series Wanderlust, Journey Blue in Doctor Who, and Katherine in Not Safe For Work.

Ashton also recently landed the role of the villain in the upcoming 2023 film The Marvels.

When is the baby due?

They have not announced when their baby is due, but the happy news comes just weeks after Tom confirmed their engagement following several years together. This will be the couple’s first baby.

The 41-year-old Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has been in a relationship with Ashton for three years. The pair first met when they co-starred in a revival of Betrayal in London’s West End.

They confirmed their engagement in June following months of speculation.

Hiddleston told the LA Times newspaper he was ‘very happy,’ after rumours of an engagement began in March.