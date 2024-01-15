Pillaton: Man dead and two others injured after two-car collision in Cannock Road, Staffordshire
A man has died following a two-car collision in Staffordshire
A man has died and two others have been injured following a two-car collision. Emergency services were called to Cannock Road on Sunday (January 14) at 7.45pm following reports of a collision between a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Toyota Avensis.
The driver of the Toyota, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. His family are being supported by specialist officers. The passenger, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital and his injuries aren’t thought to be serious at this time.
Meanwhile, the driver of the Corsa, a man in his 20s, was also taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
Police have now urged those with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation. Staffordshire police said: "Collision investigators are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time, particularly anyone who left before emergency services arrived.
"Get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 568 of 14 January, or message us using Live Chat on our website. You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected]."
