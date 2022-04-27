The Prime Minister was quizzed over the cost of living crisis and misogyny

Boris Johnson was branded an “ostrich” with his head in the sand over the cost-of-living crisis by Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister was facing MPs at PMQs for the first time since being referred to the parliamentary privileges committee.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been under renewed pressure over lockdown parties in Downing Street, with the prime minister fined by police.

Mr Johnson offered an apology to the House of Commons (19 April) but insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules.

The cost of living crisis was discussed as was misogyny in light of the controversial story by the Mail on Sunday which compared deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner to Sharon Stone in reference to the infamous leg crossing scene in Basic Instinct.

Both sides of the house said there was no place for sexism or misogyny.

What time is PMQs?

PMQs began at its usual time of 12noon and ran for around half an hour. It was the first one after parliament returned from its Easter recess.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face MPs as he battles a plot to oust him as Prime Minister (image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

How to watch PMQs and stream online

You can livestream PMQs on a host of channels.

Those include BBC Parliament, which will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on YouTube.

Parliament Live TV will also stream the session. A livestream of the session can also be viewed on this page.

What was said about the cost of living crisis?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer quizzed Boris Johnson about the cost of living crisis and accused the Conservative party of letting prices get out of control and failing to do anything about it.

He told the Commons: “Mr Speaker, he’s an ostrich, perfectly happy keeping his head in the sand. Working people are worried about paying their bills, they’re spending less and cutting back – that’s bad for business and bad for growth.

“Working people are looking for help but this week millions will look at their payslip and see a tax rise with his fingerprints all over it.

“Does he think his 15th tax rise has made things better or worse for working people?”

Mr Johnson replied: “What we’re doing for working people is not only lifting the living wage by a record amount, helping people on Universal Credit with a £1,000 tax cut, but also cutting national insurance contributions, lifting the threshold so that on average people pay £330 less.”

Sir Keir countered: “It’s as if he’s only just waking up to the cost-of-living crisis. And his big idea? Fewer MOTs. It actually makes the cones hotline sound visionary and inspirational.”

The Prime Minister said “this Government and our Chancellor cut taxes on working people”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This must be the Oxford Union debating skills we’ve been hearing so much about. Failing to answer the question. Rambling incoherently. Throwing in garbled metaphors. Powerful stuff, Prime Minister.

“Here’s the problem, it’s not just his words that are complacent, it’s his actions as well. The cost-of-living crisis was blindingly obvious months ago. But he said worries about inflation were unfounded. And he backed a tax hiking budget. Does he think that his choice to be the only leader in the G7 to raise taxes during a cost of living crisis has made things better or worse for working people?”

The Prime Minister said: “This Government and our Chancellor cut taxes on working people. The National Insurance contribution went down by an average of £330. But if he’s talking about the health and care levy… that is what is enabling us to pay for 50,000 more nurses, to pay for clearing the Covid backlogs, how tragic, how pitiful that the party of Bevan should now be opposed to that investment in the NHS.”

What was said about the Mail on Sunday Basic Instinct story?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to agree there was “no place” for misogyny in modern Britain.

Sir Keir said: “I know the Prime Minister will have whipped his backbenchers to scream and shout and that is fine. But I hope he has also sent a clear message that there is no place for sexism and misogyny or looking down on people because of where they come from in his party, in this House, or in modern Britain.”

Mr Johnson replied that he had “exchanged messages” with Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner at the weekend after a Mail On Sunday article about her.

He added: “I repeat what I said to her, there can be absolutely no place for such behaviour or such expression in this House and we should treat each other frankly, with the respect that each other deserves.”

What was said about sexual harrassment?

The Prime Minister has agreed that sexual misconduct would be “grounds for dismissal” for ministers.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) said: “Fifty six members of this House are under investigation for sexual misconduct. That includes three of his cabinet ministers.

“The Prime Minister has just rightly said that there can be no place for sexism and misogyny in this House, so can he now confirm whether he considers that sexual harassment, apparently unlike bullying and lying, is grounds for dismissal under the ministerial code?”