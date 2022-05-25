The Sue Gray report on lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall has been published

Boris Johnson is set to face MPs at PMQs ahead of making a statement on the long-awaited Sue Gray report.

The report was published today in full.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been under renewed pressure over lockdown parties in Downing Street, with the prime minister fined by police.

Mr Johnson offered an apology to the House of Commons (19 April) but insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules.

It comes after pictures emerged earlier this week of Mr Johnson raising a glass at a lockdown leaving gathering on 13 November, 2020.

But what time is PMQs, and how can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know.

What time is PMQs?

PMQs will start at its usual time of 12noon and run for around half an hour. The Prime Minister is set to give a statement afterwards at around 12.40pm on the Sue Gray report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face MPs as he battles a plot to oust him as Prime Minister (image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

How to watch PMQs and stream online

You can livestream PMQs on a host of channels.

Those include BBC Parliament, which will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on YouTube.

Parliament Live TV will also stream the session. A livestream of the session can also be viewed on this page.

What is likely to be said at PMQs?

Given this week’s events and the publication of the report it is likely to crop up at PMQs.

As well as his statement after PMQs Mr Johnson will also hold a press conference in Downing Street and address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs who will have to decide whether the findings are sufficiently serious to warrant a push to oust him.

Ms Gray’s report will give the clearest picture so far of events which led to widespread public anger, including the names of some of those who attended gatherings.

Will Boris Johnson resign?

As has been proven multiple times in the last 24 months, Johnson’s ability to weather the storm of criticism and remain prime minister is enviable; it is often left to those beneath him to take the hit.

Take for instance Allegra Stratton, a former advisor to Boris Johnson who resigned from her post following footage leaked from December 2020 in which she was seen joking with colleagues about a party which took place inside No 10.

The steady stream of alleged breaches of lockdown rules have undermined the prime minister, but many critics have held off putting in formal letters of no confidence until Sue Gray’s report is released.