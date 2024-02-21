Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A two-year-old boy who remains missing after falling into River Soar in Leicester has been named as Xielo Maruziva. Leicestershire Police received reports of a child falling into the water in the river late on Sunday afternoon (February 18) and the search to locate him has been ongoing since.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5pm, with the incident prompting a major search and rescue response in Aylestone Meadows, near to Marsden Lane. Police also said that a man was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure after also entering the water to try to rescue the child.

And now his family has described their son as a “cheeky, funny” boy who is “a bundle of joy”. They have also thanked members of the community for their ongoing support.

Xielo’s mother said: “Xielo is a cheeky, funny, friendly, smart, caring and independent little boy. He never fails to make me laugh or smile and always loves a cuddle and some kisses. Xielo loves playing with his toys and watching cartoons including Bino and Fino.

“Me, his dad and the whole family are so heartbroken at what has happened. We thank everyone who has supported us and helped us during this time. We are extremely grateful for this. All we want is for Xielo to be found as soon as possible. Thank you.”

Xielo’s father added: “Xielo is a bundle of joy to us. He is a charming and creative little boy and has just started at nursery. He loves cuddles, playing with his toys and going to the park.

“As a family we have been completely devastated over the past few days as the search for Xielo continues. It is hard to describe the pain and suffering we are going through.

“We would like to thank the search teams at the scene. We would also like to thank members of the public for all of your support. It is your prayers which are keeping us strong.