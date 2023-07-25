Police Scotland has postponed their proposed beard ban saying they have been “listening to the lived experience of our people”

Police Scotland has decided to postpone enforcing a proposed beard ban that would have forced hundreds of staff to shave off their facial hair, saying it will revisit the issue in 12 months.

It follows reports that legal action against the proposal to outlaw beards for front-line employees was being considered. According to Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs, the choice was made in the wake of further health and safety advice and after “listening to the lived experience of our people”.

The ban was originally proposed to allow frontline officers and staff to wear close-fitting, medical grade FFP3 facemasks. Police Scotland insisted that there would be exceptions to the ban for religious, cultural, disability, or medical reasons.

At the time of the ban's announcement, Speirs said "significant learning" from the Covid pandemic identified that the FFP3 mask "offers the most appropriate and effective respiratory protection to officers and staff."

The ban was first reported to be due to come in at the end of May, but Speirs confirmed: “We have postponed implementation of the policy having sought further health and safety advice and after listening to the lived experience of our people.”

He added: “I am very grateful to all divisions, staff associations and unions who provided valuable feedback during the consultation phase.

“Postponing implementation allows further examination of the evidence base for a policy which is proportionate and justifies change, particularly where that change has a significant impact on officers and staff.

“This work will be reviewed in 12 months to ensure we reach an agreed position on a policy which has the health and safety of our people at its core.”

When the policy was first announced earlier this year, the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said it had been "inundated with complaints" and that a number of officers intended to pursue employment tribunal cases.

David Kennedy, SPF general secretary, welcomed the move to postpone the policy. He said: "It was highly criticised from all areas of the service and whether to delay indefinitely or until proper understanding as to why such a policy would ever be required, can only be described as the correct decision."

After the Metropolitan Police of London, Police Scotland is the second-largest force in the UK with 16,615 full-time officers. Beards and moustaches are permitted for London officers, according to the Met's most recent policy on facial hair, which took effect in September 2022.