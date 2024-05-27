Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillwalker Mary Molloy, who has gone missing on the Isle of Rum, may be disorientated, say police

An alert has gone out to find a missing walker in a remote spot who may have become disorientated.

Mary Molloy, 68, is missing on the Isle of Rum in Scotland. She was last seen walking in the area between Trollabhal and Bealach an Fhuarain around 2.30pm on Saturday, and in contact with her family at about 6.30pm that day - although they do not know exactly where she was then.

Police say they think Mary was trying to make her way back to Dibidil area and may have become disorientated, and add that officers are becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

Mary is about 5ft 8in tall, of average build with long grey hair. When last seen she was wearing a turquoise waterproof jacket, red trousers, brown walking boots, blue hat and red gloves. She was also carrying a grey rucksack.

Insp Graham Brown said: “Mary is a keen hillwalker but from what we’ve been told she may have become disorientated and failed to follow her planned route. We have specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, helicopter and search dogs, in the area but we also need the public’s help with information.

”I’d appeal to anyone who was on Rum [on Saturday] and thinks they may have seen someone matching her description to come forward. Also, anyone who may have known Mary’s intended route or areas she was keen to visit it urged to get in contact with us.”