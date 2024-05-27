Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say a body has been found in the search for a missing 86-year-old Suffolk man

A body has been found in a search for a missing 86-year-old man.

Hugh Edgecombe was last seen on Wednesday at 2pm in his home village of Long Melford in Suffolk. Police say that a body was found this morning in the River Stour between Glemsford and Sudbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Edgecombe’s family said they would like to thank everyone in the community for their support, especially members of the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (Sulsar).