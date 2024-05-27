Long Melford missing man: Body found in search for 86-year-old Hugh Edgecombe
A body has been found in a search for a missing 86-year-old man.
Hugh Edgecombe was last seen on Wednesday at 2pm in his home village of Long Melford in Suffolk. Police say that a body was found this morning in the River Stour between Glemsford and Sudbury.
Mr Edgecombe’s family said they would like to thank everyone in the community for their support, especially members of the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue (Sulsar).
No formal identification has yet been made but the search has been called off and the coroner has been informed.
