AI: Rishi Sunak confirms UK will host global summit on artificial intelligence safety

The PM said the world needed to harness AI “for the good of humanity”

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the UK will host a global summit this autumn exploring ways to make artificial intelligence (AI) safe.

The meeting - announced ahead of talks in Washington today (8 June) with US President Joe Biden - will consider whether co-ordinated international action is needed to reduce the risks posed by the technology.

What are the fears around AI?

Since the start of the year, concerns about AI have morphed from more trivial ones - like students using chatbots like ChatGPT to write essays for them - to fears the tech might prove as dangerous as a pandemic or nuclear war. Some of the world’s leading AI experts have issued stark warnings in recent weeks:

The UK government’s own position on AI has evolved in the last few months as the threats have become clearer. Ministers originally planned to publish guidance rather than firm rules for tech companies to follow - so innovation wouldn’t be stifled - but have since admitted regulation will be needed.

What has the PM said?

Announcing the AI safety summit, Sunak said: “(Artificial intelligence) has an incredible potential to transform our lives for the better. But we need to make sure it is developed and used in a way that is safe and secure”.

Rishi Sunak tossed a baseball at a Washington Nationals match during his visit to the US capital

“Time and time again throughout history we have invented paradigm-shifting new technologies and we have harnessed them for the good of humanity. That is what we must do again”.

Who will be at the summit?

Downing Street said the meeting would be an opportunity for “like-minded countries” to come together to discuss AI safety. It’s unclear whether China will attend - with conflicting reports on the likelihood of Beijing getting an invite.

Asked if the meeting was effectively an alliance against China and Russia on AI issues, Number Ten replied: “No, it’s about looking at technology that is developing extremely quickly - perhaps faster than even those involved in its creation expected and better understanding the possibilities and potential risks and challenges that poses and how globally we can come up with ways to address that”.

What are other countries doing?

Sunak hopes to make the UK a world leader in AI and AI safety so tech companies will want to invest here, meaning Britain can reap the economic benefits in the future. But other nations want that same investment - while making their own plans to keep AI as safe as it can be.

The European Union is currently working on an Artificial Intelligence Act - but it could be up to three years before it becomes law. The EU says that is “obviously way too late” given how quickly the technology is developing - and is drafting a voluntary code of conduct with the US to fill the gap in the meantime.

China is also working on its own AI regulations. Under the plans, companies would have to register their products with the country’s cyberspace agency - and have them formally assessed by security officials - before the public could use them.

What else is Sunak announcing in Washington?

The PM has confirmed that the American software giant Palantir will make the UK its new European HQ for AI development.

The firm’s chief executive Alex Karp said: “London is a magnet for the best software engineering talent in the world, and it is the natural choice as the hub for our European efforts to develop the most effective and ethical artificial intelligence software solutions available”.

Sunak is also using his trip to the United States to announce more funding for post-graduate student scholarships in Britain and the US - especially in science, technology, engineering and maths.

