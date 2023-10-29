Alison Rose: MP Andrew Griffith urges NatWest to be "mindful" over ex-CEO's £10m payout
NatWest has been put under pressure by a senior MP over the former CEO's £10m bonuses.
As previously reported by National World, ex-chief executive Alison Rose has lawyered up over outstanding bonuses at the company. Rose stepped down from her position after disclosing details of former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s bank account to a BBC journalist.
Although a subsequent investigation found that the decision to shut down Farage's bank account was lawful, Rose has reportedly hired law firm Mishcon de Reya to represent her interests in the departure. The law firm is also known for representing Princess Diana during her divorce.
Now, economic secretary Andrew Griffith MP has apparently told NatWest to be "mindful" of public opinion of the bank, as it considers reducing Rose's final payout. Her "accidental" admission to the BBC journalist could be sufficient grounds for NatWest to reduce her pay. Meanwhile, Farage himself has urged NatWest to strip her of her £10m bonuses entirely, urging the bank, media and government to listen to him.
NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies has already conceded serious failings in the bank's treatment of the ex-Ukip leader. He said: "We apologise once again to Mr Farage for how he has been treated. His experience fell short of the standards that any customer should expect.
"Our job now is to make sure that does not happen again.
"The board is considering the findings and deciding on the appropriate outcomes on other matters. It is important we have regard to all necessary processes and due consideration of issues including the bank's obligations around privacy and confidentiality."