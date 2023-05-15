Home Secretary Suella Braverman will say that it is “not racist” to want to bring down immigration numbers - as she calls for the UK to train up more lorry drivers and fruit pickers.

In a speech to the National Conservatism Conference in London today (15 May), she will stress the need for the Tories to recommit to their 2019 election manifesto pledge to create a “high-skilled, high wage economy” which is less reliant on low-skilled workers from overseas.

Figures out later this month are expected to show a significant rise in net migration - the gap between the number of people arriving in the UK and the number leaving.

Analysis by the centre-right think tank the Centre for Policy Studies suggests the number - for the year to December 2022 - could reach between 700,000 and 997,000. The previous high was 504,000 in the 12 months to June 2022, driven in part by the arrival of refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

It’s expected Braverman will tell the conference: “I voted and campaigned for Brexit because I wanted Britain to control migration. High-skilled workers support economic growth. Fact. But we need to get overall immigration numbers down. And we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.

“There is no good reason why we can’t train up enough HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers. Brexit enables us to build a high-skilled, high-wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labour.”

Braverman is one of the main speakers at the conference, whose other guests include prominent figures on the right of the Conservative party including former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and the Ashfield MP Lee Anderson. Last year, he told the Commons that the government needed to “grow a backbone” and “send illegal immigrants straight back the same day”.

The Archbishop of Canterbury strongly criticised the government’s policy on small boat crossings last week

The Home Secretary will also hit back at her critics, insisting it’s not “xenophobic to say that mass and rapid migration is unsustainable in terms of housing supply, service and community relations”.

She’ll add: “Nor is it bigoted to say that too many people come here illegally and claim asylum, and we have insufficient accommodation for them. I’m not embarrassed to say that I love Britain. No true conservative is. It’s not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders.”

The conference comes as some on the Conservative right have expressed concern about the direction of the party under Rishi Sunak’s leadership.

