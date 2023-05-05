Use our interactive map to find out the 2023 local election results in England in your area.

The Tories suffered major losses in Rishi Sunak’s first electoral test as Prime Minister, with Labour claiming the results suggest they will win the next general election.

The Liberal Democrats also made gains as the Tories lost control of a series of councils across England. Labour took Medway off the Tories and will run the Kent council for the first time since 1998.

Labour gained control of Plymouth, where the Tories had run a minority administration – a result branded “terrible” by government minister and local MP Johnny Mercer – then did the same in Stoke-on-Trent, another general election battleground.

More than 8,000 councillors were up for grabs across England, in the biggest local elections ahead of the next general election in around 18 months time. At 9am this morning (5 April), with results declared from 61 of 230 councils, the Conservatives have lost control of nine councils, with Labour gaining three, the Liberal Democrats one, independents one and four under no overall control. The Conservatives had lost 190 seats, with Labour gaining 138, the Lib Dems 59 and Greens 13.

Find our the results in your area with our interactive map below.

Key local election results 2023

South East

Medway Council (Lab gain from Con)

Labour had this Kent council firmly in its sights, with leader Sir Keir Starmer visiting the area on the final day of the election campaign. The party ended up gaining 13 seats, enough to take full control of Medway for the first time since 1998. The Conservatives lost 11 seats and overall control. The new council sees Labour on 33 and the Tories on 22, with four independents.

Windsor & Maidenhead Council (Lib Dem gain from Con)

In another big setback for the Tories, the party lost 15 seats and overall control, while the Liberal Democrats clocked up 12 gains. It is the first time since 2007 the council has a Lib Dem majority.

West Midlands

Stoke-on-Trent Council (Lab gain from no overall control)

This was a key Labour target in what will be one of the main battlegrounds at the next general election. Labour gained a hefty 17 seats on the council, while the Conservatives lost eight and independents lost nine. Stoke was once solid Labour territory at general elections but the Tories won all three constituencies in the city in 2019.

Tamworth (Con lose to no overall control)

Labour made seven gains in Tamworth while the Tories lost five. This was enough to deprive the Tories of full control of the council and, although they remain the largest party with 14 seats, Labour is now close behind on 10 while independents have six.

Worcester (no overall control)

Worcester has remained in no overall control but the result shows the Conservatives, who were the largest party, faced a challenge from all sides. They lost a total of seven seats while the Greens gained four, the Liberal Democrats two and Labour one. The new council sees Labour the largest party with most seats (13), followed by the Greens (10), the Tories (eight) and Lib Dems (four).

East Midlands

North West Leicestershire Council (Con lose to no overall control)

Labour gained 10 seats here, enough to leave them the largest party but short of an overall majority. The Lib Dems gained a seat, while the Conservatives lost 10 and the Greens lost one. This is the area of the country represented at Westminster by Andrew Bridgen MP, who was recently expelled from the Conservatives for comparing Covid vaccines to the Holocaust.

South West

Plymouth Council (Lab gain from no overall control)

This was one of Labour’s top targets in southern England. The party will be pleased with the result, taking overall control with seven gains. The council had been run by a minority Conservative administration, which came in for criticism after chopping down 110 healthy city centre trees overnight – a decision that may be linked to the Tories losing five seats.

South Gloucestershire Council (Con lose to no overall control)

Conservatives have lost control of South Gloucestershire, where they previously held 33 of the 61 seats, losing 10 of them, with Labour gaining six and the Liberal Democrats three. The new council is under no overall control, with 23 Conservatives, 20 Lib Dems, 17 Labour and one independent.

East of England

Brentwood (Con lose to no overall control)

This is another council where the Conservatives lost control, although here it was the Liberal Democrats who made the running, gaining three seats while the Tories lost three. The new council sees the Lib Dems and Tories tied on 17 seats, with two for Labour and one independent.

Hertsmere (Con lose to no overall control)

The Conservatives may have faced a pincer movement in Hertsmere. The party lost 13 seats, while Labour gained seven and the Lib Dems gained six. The new council sees the Tories and Labour on an almost level-pegging, on 16 and 14 seats respectively, with the Lib Dems on nine.

North West

Bolton (no overall control)

Every seat in Bolton was up for grabs this year, and while it remains in no overall control there has been a big change in the numbers. Before the election the Tories were the largest party and had run the council as a minority administration. They have now lost nine seats and dropped into second place behind Labour, who gained seven seats. The line-up of the new council is Labour 26, Conservative 17, independents 11, Lib Dems six.

North East

Middlesbrough Mayor (Lab gain from Ind)

