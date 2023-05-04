The results of local elections are not necessarily an indicator of how the next general election is likely to play out, due to the relatively low turnout, the greater importance voters may place on local issues and the differing incumbency factor in areas with councils run by parties that are in opposition in Westminster.

However, the major parties will still look to the results of May’s elections for signs of where they may need to improve and for early warning signs ahead of the next general election, my colleague Ethan Shone reports, which will take place in January 2025 at the latest. Doing well in local elections can help in national elections, as more councillors means more hardy campaigners who will help get out the vote in a general election.

The Conservatives stand to lose the largest number of seats, as they currently control 83 of the councils up for grabs, compared with 49 for Labour and 17 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives are also the largest party in more of the councils which currently have no overall control, meaning they may be best positioned to take over these councils if they can pick up additional seats.

The Tories will face strong opposition from Labour in many northern seats, while the Liberal Democrats will be hoping to build on a strong showing in last year’s local elections to challenge the Conservatives in the south. Sir Ed Davey’s party is thought to be targeting coastal constituencies and campaigning hard on the issue of water pollution.

One area which could be seen as a bellwether ahead of the next general election is the North East, where the Conservatives have made significant gains in recent years. Particularly in the Tees Valley area, where Conservative metro mayor Ben Houchen has proven popular, Labour will be hoping to take councils like Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, which both currently have no overall control.

Labour could also restore its control of Bolton Council, which it held for several decades before local independent councillors managed to take a number of seats and strike an agreement with the Conservatives as the largest party, while in Sheffield, a three way fight between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens could see Labour regain overall control.