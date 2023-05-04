Voters are heading to the polls in local elections across England, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak facing his first major electoral test.
Sunak predicted a “hard night” for his party at the local elections, but said that the Conservatives were now moving away from “box set drama” politics. More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities. Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.
We have a full guide on where the local elections are being held. It is the first time that photo ID will be required when voting in a major election. If you lose your photo ID you have until 5pm to apply for a proxy to vote on your behalf.
Follow our local elections live blog below with all the results as they come in, and analysis from NationalWorld reporters across the country.
Local elections 2023 - live
Races to watch: North West
Bolton is the one to watch, Ian Jones, PA's data editor says, a key battleground with every council seat up for grabs and both Labour and the Conservatives hoping to do enough to win a majority, though it will be a harder task for Labour, who need 12 gains, than the Tories, who need five (estimated declaration time: 4am, Friday).
Labour should have no trouble holding its many north-west bedrocks, including Liverpool (5pm), Manchester (11.45am), Salford (3.30am) and Wigan (5pm), but will look to bump up its numbers in Hyndburn (2pm) and stay in control in Blackpool (3pm).
The party will be disappointed if it fails to win a majority at Cheshire West & Chester (7pm), where it currently holds 33 of the 70 seats. Another target is Wirral (5pm), where Labour needs 10 gains to turn minority control into overall control.
Elsewhere, the Greens are looking to overtake Labour to become the largest party at Lancaster (5.30pm).
Analysis: who will come out on top in local elections?
The results of local elections are not necessarily an indicator of how the next general election is likely to play out, due to the relatively low turnout, the greater importance voters may place on local issues and the differing incumbency factor in areas with councils run by parties that are in opposition in Westminster.
However, the major parties will still look to the results of May’s elections for signs of where they may need to improve and for early warning signs ahead of the next general election, my colleague Ethan Shone reports, which will take place in January 2025 at the latest. Doing well in local elections can help in national elections, as more councillors means more hardy campaigners who will help get out the vote in a general election.
The Conservatives stand to lose the largest number of seats, as they currently control 83 of the councils up for grabs, compared with 49 for Labour and 17 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives are also the largest party in more of the councils which currently have no overall control, meaning they may be best positioned to take over these councils if they can pick up additional seats.
The Tories will face strong opposition from Labour in many northern seats, while the Liberal Democrats will be hoping to build on a strong showing in last year’s local elections to challenge the Conservatives in the south. Sir Ed Davey’s party is thought to be targeting coastal constituencies and campaigning hard on the issue of water pollution.
One area which could be seen as a bellwether ahead of the next general election is the North East, where the Conservatives have made significant gains in recent years. Particularly in the Tees Valley area, where Conservative metro mayor Ben Houchen has proven popular, Labour will be hoping to take councils like Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, which both currently have no overall control.
Labour could also restore its control of Bolton Council, which it held for several decades before local independent councillors managed to take a number of seats and strike an agreement with the Conservatives as the largest party, while in Sheffield, a three way fight between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens could see Labour regain overall control.
While local issues are often decisive in council elections, broader concerns relating to the cost of living and the NHS are also likely to be playing on voters’ minds as they head to the ballot box. Both major parties have been focusing on anti-social behaviour in recent weeks, with Labour criticising the Conservatives’ record over the 12 years. However, in areas where Labour runs the council, this focus on the state of communities and concerns like fly-tipping may backfire, as voters hold their local administrations responsible rather than the governing party in Westminster.
First election where voter ID is required
This year’s local elections will be the first contest at which voters will be required to present photo ID at polling stations in order to vote, my colleague Ethan Shone reports. Expired ID will be accepted, although councils are warning photos must still be a true likeness to the individual.
Most forms of existing photo ID will be accepted, including:
- UK, EEA and Commonwealth passports or driving licences
- Most concessionary travel cards
- Blue Badge
- Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) card.
For a full list of accepted forms of photo identification, and more info on the Voter Authority Certificate, check the Electoral Commission’s website.
Campaigners have raised concerns about specific groups being disproportionately impacted by the introduction of a requirement for voter ID.
NationalWorld previously revealed that government-commissioned research published last year shows disabled people and people in poor or very poor health are much less likely to have a form of functional photo ID.
A major survey commissioned by the Cabinet Office in 2021 found more than 900,000 voters (2%) do not have a form of photo ID, while almost 2 million (4%) do not have ID in which they are still recognisable – with sick and disabled people particularly badly affected.
Among the 18+ disabled population surveyed, 3% said they did not already have a form of photo ID, one percentage point higher than for non-disabled people (2%). For people who said they had a severely limiting disability, it was 5%.
Welcome to NationalWorld's local elections live blog
Hello and welcome to NationalWorld's local elections live blog. We'll be bringing the latest results and analysis from Rishi Sunak's first test as Prime Minister.
More than 8,000 council seats in England are up for grabs across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the largest towns and cities. Polls are also taking place to choose mayors in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough.