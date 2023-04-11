Voters will go to the polls in 230 council areas next month, across all parts of England apart from London

The local elections are due to take place in a few weeks time against the backdrop of tightening national opinion polls, with Labour’s lead over the Conservatives dropping from historic highs just a few months ago.

Keir Starmer’s party will still be hoping to capitalise at the May elections, as the Conservatives have control of more of the councils which are up for grabs than any other party.

For the first time, voters will need to show ID in order to vote at polling stations, prompting concerns that this could impact turnout - as it did when the measure was first introduced for elections in Northern Ireland two decades ago.

When are the local elections?

The local elections in England are due to take place on Thursday 4 May, with results from most contests expected to be announced the following morning.

There are no local elections in Wales and Scotland this year, while the vote in Northern Ireland will take place two weeks later than in England, on 18 May, due to the King’s coronation.

The deadline to register to vote is the 17 May, while voters wishing to cast their ballot by post have until 5pm the following day, 18 May, to apply.

More information on voter eligibility and registrations can be found on the Electoral Commission’s website.

Where are elections taking place?

Most councils in England have at least some seats up for re-election, aside from London which held elections for every borough last year.

There are more seats up for grabs in the South East, excluding London, than any other region, but there are councils up for grabs in every region of England. In some areas only a third of councillors are up for election, while many areas will see a full slate of councillors on the ballot.

To find out if elections are taking place in your area, whether it is the whole council or a third and which party if any currently has control of the council in your area, type in your town or city into the search bar below.

What are the new rules on voter ID?

This year’s local elections will be the first contest at which voters will be required to present photo ID at polling stations in order to vote. Expired ID will be accepted, although councils are warning photos must still be a true likeness to the individual.

Most forms of existing photo ID will be accepted, including:

UK, EEA and Commonwealth passports or driving licences

Most concessionary travel cards

Blue Badge

Proof of Age Standards Scheme (PASS) card.

If you don’t have accepted photo ID, you can apply for a free voter ID document, which is known as a Voter Authority Certificate.

For a full list of accepted forms of photo identification, and more info on the Voter Authority Certificate, check the Electoral Commission’s website.

Campaigners have raised concerns about specific groups being disproportionately impacted by the introduction of a requirement for voter ID.

Government-commissioned research published last year shows disabled people and people in poor or very poor health are much less likely to have a form of functional photo ID.

A major survey commissioned by the Cabinet Office in 2021 found more than 900,000 voters (2%) do not have a form of photo ID, while almost 2 million (4%) do not have ID in which they are still recognisable – with sick and disabled people particularly badly affected.

Among the 18+ disabled population surveyed, 3% said they did not already have a form of photo ID, one percentage point higher than for non-disabled people (2%). For people who said they had a severely limiting disability, it was 5%.

Who will come out on top in the local elections?

The results of local elections are not necessarily an indicator of how the next general election is likely to play out, due to the relatively low turnout, the greater importance voters may place on local issues and the differing incumbency factor in areas with councils run by parties that are in opposition in Westminster.

However, the major parties will still look to the results of May’s elections for signs of where they may need to improve and for early warning signs ahead of the next general election, which will take place in December 2024 at the latest.

The Conservatives stand to lose the largest number of seats, as they currently control 83 of the councils up for grabs, compared with 49 for Labour and 17 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives are also the largest party in more of the councils which currently have no overall control, meaning they may be best positioned to take over these councils if they can pick up additional seats.

The Tories will face strong opposition from Labour in many northern seats, while the Liberal Democrats will be hoping to build on a strong showing in last year’s local elections to challenge the Conservatives in the south. Vince Cable’s party is thought to be targeting coastal constituencies and campaigning hard on the issue of water pollution.

One area which could be seen as a bellwether ahead of the next general election is the North East, where the Conservatives have made significant gains in recent years. Particularly in the Tees Valley area, where Conservative metro mayor Ben Houchen has proven popular, Labour will be hoping to take councils like Middlesbrough and Hartlepool, which both currently have no overall control.

Labour could also restore its control of Bolton Council, which it held for several decades before local independent councillors managed to take a number of seats and strike an agreement with the Conservatives as the largest party, while in Sheffield, a three way fight between Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens could see Labour regain overall control.