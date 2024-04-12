UK Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner. Image: Jordan Pettitt/Press Association.

Police have opened an investigation into Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner.

The Ashton-under-Lyne MP is accused of potentially breaking electoral law by failing to properly disclose her main residence in official documents. It comes as opposition figures have questioned whether Rayner should have paid capital gains tax on the sale of her council house before she became an MP.

Rayner has denied any offence and says she has received legal advice which confirms her position. “I am confident that I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong,” she told the BBC’s Today Programme last month. “I’ve been very clear on my advice that I’ve received.”

She said she was told at the time that she had followed the proper tax process. “I will comply and give HMRC that information,” she said. “If the police want that information, and they want me to give them that information, I’m happily going to give that information.”

On Friday (12 April), Greater Manchester Police said it had launched an investigation after James Daly, a deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, made the force aware of neighbours contradicting Rayner’s statement that her property, separate from her then husband’s, was her main residence.

GMP previously said it would not be investigating the allegations, but following a complaint from Daly, the police confirmed it had opened an investigation. They said: “We’re investigating whether any offences have been committed. This follows a reassessment of the information provided to us by Mr Daly.”