Plans to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales cleared their first hurdle in Parliament on Friday as MPs voted in favour of the controversial proposals.

The bill, which seeks to allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live the option to end their lives, passed its first reading by 330 votes to 275, a majority of 55.

Prominent MPs from across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and former PM Rishi Sunak, backed the bill, while others raised concerns about its implications.

Fifteen Cabinet members, including Prime Minister Starmer, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, voted in favour. Eight Cabinet members, such as Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Deputy PM Angela Rayner, and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, voted against. Scottish Secretary Ian Murray did not record a vote, while Labour minister Emma Hardy formally abstained.

Supporters argue the bill provides dignity and relief for terminally ill patients. Sunak, who voted in favour, wrote in the Darlington and Stockton Times: "Too many people have to go through painful, traumatic, drawn-out deaths. This Bill will make these ordeals, which are so traumatic for patients and their families, less frequent: it will reduce suffering."

Opponents, however, warn about unintended consequences. Lammy expressed concerns that legalising assisted dying could pressure vulnerable individuals: "When a soul’s moment of departure becomes an option, something to be scheduled, so does the financial expense of keeping oneself on earth."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage echoed this sentiment, stating: "If the law widens in scope, the right to die may become the obligation to die."

The packed House of Commons today for the debate on assisted dying

What is assisted dying?

Assisted dying involves providing terminally ill adults with the means to end their own lives, typically through prescribed medication. Under the proposed legislation:

The individual must have a prognosis of less than six months to live.

Strict safeguards, including medical and legal assessments, would be in place to prevent abuse.

The debate touches deeply personal and ethical questions about autonomy, dignity, and the role of the state in end-of-life care. While some see it as a compassionate option, others fear it could lead to coercion, particularly for vulnerable populations.

How does assisted dying affect you?

If passed into law, assisted dying could offer terminally ill individuals greater control over their final days. However, concerns remain about how the system would be regulated and the potential impact on societal attitudes toward disability, ageing, and palliative care.

The bill now progresses to further debates and scrutiny in Parliament, where MPs will consider amendments and the ethical ramifications before a final decision is made.