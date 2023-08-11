The first asylum seekers only arrived on the Bibby Stockholm barge on Monday, after delays due to fire safety concerns.

Asylum seekers are being removed from the Bibby Stockholm barge after Legionella bacteria was discovered in the water supply, the Home Office has said.

Sky News reported that this is being done as a “precautionary measure” and that no one has fallen sick or developed Legionnaires’ disease, which is a serious type of pneumonia.

Care4Calais, a refugee charity, claimed on Twitter that most migrants still remained onboard the barge an hour after the discovery - with many saying they had not been warned about using the water.

When NationalWorld asked the Home Office, a spokesperson said they were in the process of disembarking people - and that all would be removed by the end of the afternoon. They added that “the health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Refugee Council told NationalWorld it is “deeply concerned” by the news of the bacteria, which comes just a few days after the first asylum seekers boarded the barge - a move which had already been heavily delayed due to safety concerns, local opposition, and legal challenges.

A general view of the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 Asylum seekers. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

In a statement on the situation, a spokesperson for the Home Office said: “The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority. Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

“Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA and following its advice in line with long-established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken. No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires’, and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

“The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel. Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.”

People thought to be asylum seekers arrive to board the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people. Picture date: Wednesday August 9, 2023. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Around 50 people were initially expected to move onboard the Bibby Stockholm barge earlier this week, but around 20 were granted a last-minute reprieve after a series of legal challenges. In the end, only 15 boarded the vessel on Monday (7 August), and over the next few days, this figure rose to 39.

A spokesperson for Refugee Council told NationalWorld on Friday (11 August): “We are deeply concerned by this news [of the Legionella bacteria].

“We have a responsibility to give people seeking asylum safe and secure accommodation while they are in the UK asylum system. But instead of providing people who have come to our country in search of safety with suitable places to live, the government is placing them in accommodation that is entirely unsuitable to their needs.

“The chaos within the asylum system needs to stop: instead we must treat people seeking asylum with compassion and fairness, and meet our moral and legal obligations to protect their rights and welfare.”

Kolbassia Haoussou, director of survivor empowerment at charity Freedom from Torture, added: “The presence of life-threatening bacteria onboard the Bibby Stockholm is just another shocking revelation that we’ve seen unfold over the past few weeks. This government’s punitive policies and deliberate neglect of the asylum system is not just cruel, it’s dangerous.

“This government urgently needs to stop forcing refugees into unsafe and undignified accommodation, and instead focus their efforts on rebuilding a compassionate and efficient system that protects people like me who have fled torture and persecution.”

This is not the first military site that government is using to house migrants which has been affected by disease.

There have been a small number of positive results for tuberculosis detected at the former RAF Wethersfield in Braintree, Essex, and in July, one migrant was treated for scabies at the RAF base.

The Home Office had been expecting to send an initial group of people to the Bibby Stockholm at the end of July, however The Times reported serious fire safety concerns about the vessel which delayed the plans. One source told the paper of fears the barge could become a “floating Grenfell”, in reference to the west London tower block tragedy in 2017 where 72 people were killed in a fire.