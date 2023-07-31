Dorset fire service said it would "exercise enforcement powers - either formal or informal - to address any significant areas of non-compliance where necessary".

Suella Braverman's plans to house 500 male asylum seekers on a huge barge in Portland Harbour, Dorset, have been hit with fire safety concerns.

The Home Office had been expecting to send an initial group of people to the Bibby Stockholm on Tuesday. However a government spokesperson said today (31 July) that the boat "is now undergoing final preparations to ensure it complies with all appropriate regulations before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in the coming weeks".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Times reported serious fire safety concerns about the vessel with fire service approval pending. One source told the paper of fears the barge could become a “floating Grenfell”, in reference to the west London tower block tragedy in 2017 where 72 people were killed in a fire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Graham Kewley said the fire service was liaising with the Home Office and the barge's operator, however he would not comment on specific allegations.

He explained: "We will be undertaking appropriate audits to confirm that adequate general fire precautions are in place. We have provided advice and comment in relation to fire safety arrangements to both the Home Office and the vessels operators during our familiarisation and pre-occupation visits."

Bibby Stockholm, which will house 500 male asylum seekers. Credit: PA

Kewley added: "We do not conduct fire risk assessments or provide an approval process prior to occupation of a premises but will exercise our enforcement powers - either formal or informal - to address any significant areas of non-compliance where necessary."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Times also reported the Home Office will this week move more migrants into accommodation at RAF Wethersfield in Essex. It comes despite a small number of positive results for tuberculosis being detected at the former RAF site in Braintree.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites and vessels will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats.

“The Bibby Stockholm is now undergoing final preparations to ensure it complies with all appropriate regulations before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in the coming weeks. In addition, the Home Office is working with stakeholders on a carefully structured plan to increase the number of asylum seekers at Wethersfield in a phased approach.”

The British Red Cross - a leading humanitarian charity with King Charles III as its president - previously told NationalWorld that housing asylum seekers on military sites could "re-traumatise people who have fled war".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alex Fraser, director for refugee support, said: “We know from our work supporting men, women and children seeking asylum that these sites will be entirely inappropriate for people and will lead to significant suffering.

Suella Braverman wants to house migrants in tents. Credit: Getty/Mark Hall

“People who have been forced to flee their homes have already experienced unimaginable trauma. They need stability, support, to be able to maintain contact with their loved ones and to feel safe. Military sites, by their very nature, can re-traumatise people who have fled war and persecution.

"These sites may also put vulnerable people at risk of exploitation. We find ourselves in this position as a direct result of the failure of tackle the asylum backlog, with over 172,000 people living in limbo. We need a more effective and compassionate asylum system, one that supports people to integrate into a community so they can find safety and live in dignity.”

The reported fire safety concerns is the latest issue with Suella Braverman's controversial plans to tackle migration. The government has faced a series of legal challenges around its plans to house asylum seekers and the Illegal Migration Bill, which recently received royal assent. The main tenet of that policy - sending refugees to Rwanda - has been ruled unlawful by the High Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The High Court also ruled that Braverman acted unlawfully by withholding payments of £3 a week to provide healthy food for children under four and pregnant women. And West Lindsey District Council, in Lincolnshire, recently won the right to a judicial review, which would determine whether the government can house migrants at RAF Scampton.