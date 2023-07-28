It comes after the first floating barge for asylum seekers, The Bibby Stockholm barge, welcomed its first arrivals on Tuesday

Up to 2,000 asylum seekers could be housed in tents on disused military sites under Suella Braverman's emergency plans.

The home secretary is expected to implement the new change to avoid hotel use as the UK embraces itself for a surge in small boat crossings. According to a Whitehall source, Braverman has already purchased the marquees that will house the migrants in recent days and aims to introduce them by the end of August.

It comes as more than 14,000 people have made unauthorised crossings this year as prime minister Rishi Sunak struggles to keep to his promise of "stopping the boats".

The Times, which first reported the tent purchases, cited government sources saying a similar proposal was rejected last year because of warnings it would trigger legal challenges based on inhumane treatment of asylum seekers.

It is understood that a small number of positive results for tuberculosis have been detected at the former RAF site at Wethersfield in Braintree, Essex. Tests are under way to conclude whether the cases are active.

The Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset also welcomed its first arrivals on Tuesday (25 July) despite safety concerns and local opposition. A government source notes that the number of asylum seekers it will house are due to rise gradually over the next couple of months.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “The Bibby Stockholm has completed a statutory inspection and refurbishment and is now berthing in Portland. The welfare of those in our care is of the utmost priority and the barge is now undergoing final preparations to ensure it complies with all appropriate regulations before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in the coming weeks.”